FRYE & PAUL

Themarriage of MissMargaret Anne Pitt Paul, daughter of Mr. andMrs. RayMercer Paul, Jr., of Richmond, Virginia, to Mr. Dustin Alan Frye, son ofMrs. Yvonne Diann Spencer of Wilmington, North Carolina, andMr. andMrs. Douglas Alan Frye of Advance, North Carolina, took place on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the historicMount Lebanon Chapel in Wilmington, North Carolina.The Reverend JosephW. Sidebothamof St. James Parish,Wilmington, officiated. The bride and groomwere accompanied by their parents and Margaret's grandmother. Margaret is the granddaughter ofMrs.MargaretThomas Bird and the lateMr. George Campbell Bird of Richmond and Highland County, Virginia, and the lateMr. RayMercer Paul andMrs. Anne Pitt Paul Sinnott of Richmond. She is sister of the lateMr. RayMercer "Buck" Paul III. A graduate of St. Catherine's School andWashington and Lee University, Margaret serves as Vice President of Lender Development and Training for Live Oak Bank inWilmington, North Carolina. Dustin is the grandson of the lateMr. andMrs. Jefferson Marcus Spencer ofWilmington, North Carolina, and the lateMr. andMrs. Bobby Jack Frye of Dayton, Ohio. A graduate of Topsail High School and the University of North CarolinaWilmington, Dustin is the founder and former owner ofWrightsville Performance Sailing, and he serves as Operations and ProjectManager for Bennett Brothers Yachts inWilmington, North Carolina. The couple will reside inWilmington.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Northam denies Trump administration request to send Va. National Guard to 'clamp down' on D.C. unrest
-
What's the Phase 2 plan for restaurants, gyms, pools and retail in Virginia?
-
WATCH NOW: 'What is the world coming to?' Broad Street business owners, residents clean up damage from protests.
-
Northam to order removal of Richmond's Robert E. Lee statue
-
Wild bear roams downtown Richmond on Thursday
Place Announcements
Submit your engagement or wedding announcement here and share your news with Richmond Times-Dispatch readers in print and online. Click here to submit your announcement.
If you have questions, email us or give us a call at 804-643-4414 option 2. You may also want to check out our step-by-step guide for submitting announcements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.