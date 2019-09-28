Goldman & Clary

The marriage of Miss Margaret Moncure Clary, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Richard Moncure Clary of Richmond, Virginia, to Dr. Ashton Howard Goldman of Chesapeake, Virginia, son of Ms. Patricia Lee Goldman of Richmond, Virginia, took place Saturday, September 28, 2019, at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church.The Reverend Gary D. Jones officiated. Crucifer was Miss Christina Love Jennison of Raleigh, North Carolina. The bride is the granddaughter of the late Dr. and Mrs. Raymond Alvey Holcomb, formerly of Fredericksburg, and the late Dr. and Mrs. Beverley Boyden Clary, formerly of Richmond. The groom is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Howard Daniel Goldman, formerly of Richmond. The bride was escorted by her father, and given in marriage by her parents. The matron of honor was Kathryn Clary Angus of Richmond, sister of the bride. Maid of honor was Mae Wallace Angus of Richmond, niece of the bride. Bridesmaids were Mrs. Kelsey Jefferies Einsmann, Mrs. Lauren Paige Johnson Feldmann, and Mrs. Mary Constance Szymendera, all of Richmond, Miss Michelle Leigh Cocco of Bel Air, Maryland, Miss Clay McAdam Davis of Houston, Texas, and Miss Rachel Kelly Schmidt of Malvern, Pennsylvania. Miss Susanna Paige Wittermore Dickinson, goddaughter of the bride, was flower girl. The best man was Dr. Grayson Scott Goldman of Richmond, brother of the groom. Groomsmen were Mr. Jason Scott Angus, brother-in-law of the bride, Mr. Walker Scott Angus, nephew of the bride, Mr. Orlando Bernard Duke, Mr. James Morton Mackey, and Mr. Williard Phaup Milby IV, all of Richmond, Dr. Brian Taylor Herod of Ashland, Virginia, and Mr. KyleThomas Jones of New York City. Ushers were Mr. Charles Trent Cosentino, Mr. William Henry Parrish V, and Mr. Robert Euclid Porter, all of Richmond. Ring bearer was Master Oliver Michael McClure Dickinson of Fredericksburg, cousin of the bride. Dr. Maitri Shah Goldman, sister-in-law of the groom, and Dr. Maryann Martinovic Bakker, friend of the groom, were readers. Master William Raymond Holcomb Dickinson Jr. and Master George Forrest Dickinson IV, cousins of the bride, Mrs. Margaret Morton Sauer, Mrs. Katherine Harris McCart and Miss Rendall Lawrence Harris, friends of the bride, were program attendants. The rehearsal dinner, hosted by the groom's mother, was held at the Commonwealth Club.The reception following the ceremony was held at the Country Club of Virginia. The bride is a graduate of St. Catherine's School and James Madison University. She made her debut at the Bal du Bois. She is currently Marketing Manager for the Hilb Group in Richmond. The groom is a graduate of St. Christopher's School, the United States Naval Academy, and the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine. He completed his Residency in Orthopaedic Surgery at Medical College of Virginia Hospital of the Virginia Commonwealth University, and a Fellowship in Hip and Knee Surgery at the Mayo Clinic. He is currently serving as Lieutenant Commander in the United States Navy as a Staff Orthopaedic Surgeon at Portsmouth Naval Hospital. The couple will reside in Chesapeake, Virginia.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Virginia tax refund checks are in the mail. Don't toss out this envelope.
-
UPDATED WITH PHOTOS: Kehinde Wiley sculpture unveiled in Times Square, will be permanently installed in Richmond in December
-
AP correction: Liberty University's accreditor reviewing reports about Jerry Falwell Jr.
-
Virginia State Police: All of Warren County's top officials charged in embezzlement probe
-
'Sort of like Mayberry': Virginia town of Front Royal is rocked by economic development scandal
Place Announcements
Submit your engagement or wedding announcement here and share your news with Richmond Times-Dispatch readers in print and online. Click here to submit your announcement.
If you have questions, email us or give us a call at 804-649-6825. you may also want to check out our step-by-step guide for submitting announcements.
Latest Local Offers
804-539-2995 Commercial Landscaping & power washing. Mobile detail service 3 or more veh…
Purcell Construction Custom Builder Hunter Purcell 804-972-2215 www.PurcellConstruction.Biz …
Tree & Stump Removal Lot Clearing Brush Removal Topping & Trimming Insured Free Esti…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.