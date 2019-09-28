Gottwald & Rayner

The marriage of Meghan Elizabeth Rayner and Mark Haywood Gottwald took place on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Saint James's Episcopal Church in Richmond. The Reverend Dr. John McCard and Monsignor Thomas Shreve officiated. Meghan is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Mullin Rayner of Richmond. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Hugh Rayner Jr. and the late Dr. and Mrs. Manuel Diaz Mendez, all of Richmond. Mark is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Edward Gottwald of Richmond. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Cobb Gottwald Sr. and the late Mr. and Mrs. Haywood Blount Hyman, all of Richmond. Caroline Frances Rayner of Northampton, Massachusetts and Sarah Whitney Rayner of Atlanta, Georgia, sisters of the bride, served as her maids of honor. Bridesmaids were Olivia Faye Massie of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Anne Katherine Hawthorne of Denver, Colorado, Sarah Taylor Newsome, Alicia Todd Hyman, and Elizabeth Vaughan Syer, all of Washington, Districk of Columbia, Shannon Kelly Umhafer of Massapequa Park, New York, Campbell Michelle Brewer and Rachel Elizabeth Lancaster of New York, New York, Georgia Spencer Stephens of Fairfax, Virginia, and Mary Ella deVenoge of Richmond. Thomas Swepston Cottrell of Washington served as best man. Groomsmen were Vance Henkel Spilman of Washington, Edward Parker Gottwald of Chicago, Illinois, August Clarke Gottwald of Hanover, New Hampshire, John Randolph Burke and James Houston Hardy of New York, Daniel Carter Gottwald, Thomas Dewey Gottwald, and Edmund Bradford Tazewell IV, all of Richmond, Bolton Chisolm Sanford of Charleston, South Carolina, and Thomas Custin Green and Matheson Grove Seely of Houston, Texas. Greeters were Bray Annabelle Norman of New York and Hayley Starr Hassett and Elizabeth Carter McGraw of Richmond. Ushers were Taylor Armistead Swindell and Mark Wallace Williams Jr. of Washington, John Thomas Valentine of New York, Tilden Lester Coleman of Charlottesville, Virginia, and Edward Milton Farley V and Giles Houston Thompson of Richmond. Flower girls were Miss Eleanor Byrne Gottwald and Miss Martha Carr Haden. Ring Bearers were Master Parker Douglas Gottwald, Master Thomas Dewey Gottwald Jr., and Master William Chapin Haden. A rehearsal dinner, hosted by the groom's parents, was held at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. Following the wedding ceremony, a reception was held at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Edward Gottwald, parents of the groom. The bride is employed by FOCUS (Fellowship of Christians in Universities and Schools) in Washington as a member of their field staff. The groom is the Director of Student Ministries at All Saints Church in Chevy Chase, Maryland. Following a wedding trip to the Amalfi Coast, the couple will reside in Washington, D.C.
