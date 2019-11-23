Hartman & Gullquist

The marriage of Miss Allison Mills Gullquist, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Scott Duncan Gullquist of Richmond, Va., to Mr. Justin Eric Hartman, son of Dr. and Mrs. Alan Roy Hartman of Old Field, N.Y., took place on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the bride's family home on Little Pleasant Bay in Orleans, Mass. The Reverend Brian W. McGurk, Rector of St. Christopher's Church in Chatham, officiated. The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. The bride is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Williams Gullquist of Orleans and Vero Beach, Fla., and the late Mr. and Mrs. Bertrand Charles Mills of Vero Beach. The groom is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Jerome Hartman of New York City and Mrs. Inger Linnea Svensson and the late Mr. Karl Rolf Svensson of Dalsjöfors, Sweden. Sisters of the bride, Dana Wood of New York City and Haley Gullquist of Richmond, served as Matron and Maid of Honor. Bridesmaids were her sister-in-law, Emily Hartman of Lexington, Ky., and friends, Jessica Kane of Los Angeles, Calif., Eliza McGehee and Anne Byrd Mahoney of Richmond, Kayla Looysen of San Diego, Calif., Jacqueline Andriakos of New York City, Christina O'Malley of Philadelphia , Pa., Jane Frye of Denver, Colo., and Claire Rucker of Chicago, Ill. Anna Nuckols and Brooks Nuckols were Junior Bridesmaids, and Caroline Nuckols, Jolene Meier, Katharine Nuckols and Analeigh Meier were Flower Girls, all cousins of the bride. Bandit Gullquist was Ring Bearer. Brother of the groom, Adam Hartman of San Diego served as Best Man. Groomsmen were his brother-in-law, Scott Gullquist Jr. of Richmond, his cousins, Rickard Rolfsson of New York City and Kristoffer Rolfsson of Stockholm, Sweden, and friends, Brian Wells of New York City, Duncan Grazier of Los Angeles, Kyle Jelléy of Stony Point, N.Y., Christopher Yamaguchi of Avenel, N.J., Jesse Schroffel of Denver, and Alec Yount of West Orange, N.J. The Readers were Anne Mullin, aunt and godmother of the bride, and Alejandra Ramirez, friend of the bride and groom. The Ushers were cousins of the bride, Riley Mullin, Thomas Mullin and James Mullin, all of Darien, Conn., and friends, Maxwell Sloan of Philadelphia and Nathan Sloan of New York City. A Rehearsal Dinner was hosted by the groom's parents at Chatham Bars Inn. After the ceremony, the bride's parents hosted a reception also at the family home in Orleans. The Bride attended St. Catherine's School and Northwestern University, where she graduated Cum Laude. She was a sponsor of the 2012 Bal du Bois benefitting Sheltering Arms Rehabilitation Hospital. She is currently Group Manager of Lancôme Skincare. The Groom attended Ward Melville School and Bucknell University, and received his Master's Degree from the Fashion Institute of Technology. He is currently the Group Manager of L'Oréal Paris Haircare. After a honeymoon in the Seychelles, the couple relocated from New York City to Montréal, Canada for work, where they will reside.
