Helen Lanier Reveley & Jason Ramirez

The marriage of Helen Lanier Reveley to Jason Jesse Ramirez took place on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church in Richmond, Virginia. The Reverend Robert Hulme-Lippert and Father Michael Tidd officiated.The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Taylor Reveley III. She is the granddaughter of the late Dr. and Mrs. Walter Taylor Reveley II of Lexington, Virginia, and the late Mr. and Mrs. George Everett Bond of Lynchburg, Virginia. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Carlos Ramirez of Wyckoff, New Jersey. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Jesse Ramirez of Fairfield, California, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Chester Pogoda of Lyndhurst, New Jersey.The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Blair Carter was maid of honor. The bridesmaids were Ariel Green, Cara Liuzzi, Kara Nebel, Lauren Pinckney, Anne Randolph Reveley, Jessica Reveley, Marlo Reveley, Caroline Shifke and Sarah Vancleve. The bride and her maid of honor have known one another since kindergarden and remained best friends ever since. The Reveley bridesmaids are her sisters-in-law.The groom's brother, Jonathan Ramirez, served as best man. Groomsmen were Kevin Buczkowski, Eric Donado, Ryan Harpster, Mark Linnville, Ryan Mich, Everett Reveley, Nelson Reveley, Taylor Reveley IV, and James Williams. Greeters were Hilary Bartlett, Shannon Rice, Adam Hyndman and Gabe Debenedetti. The wedding party came from California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Tennessee and Virginia.A weekend of celebrations began with the rehearsal dinner, hosted by the groom's parents, at the Pauley Center of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. The wedding reception, hosted by the bride's parents, was held at the Country Club of Virginia, Westhampton.The bride is a graduate of St. Catherine's School and Princeton University. She recently received her Physician Assistant's degree from South University, after completing a Pre-Health Certificate at Columbia University. The groom is a graduate of Delbarton School and Princeton University. He recently received his MBA from Harvard University. Helen Lanier and Jason fell in love at Princeton and are excited to begin their life together. The couple honeymooned in the French Polynesian Islands. They will live and work in Richmond, the bride at VCU Medical Center and the groom at Markel Corporation. The couple is deeply grateful to their parents: Helen, Taylor, Jayne and Carlos. Both families have showered the couple with boundless love and support.
Load comments
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
Place Announcements
Submit your engagement or wedding announcement here and share your news with Richmond Times-Dispatch readers in print and online. Click here to submit your announcement.
If you have questions, email us or give us a call at 804-649-6825. you may also want to check out our step-by-step guide for submitting announcements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.