HOLLINGSWORTH & JOHNSTON

Judge & Mrs. John Samuel Johnston Jr. of Lynchburg are delighted to announce the marriage of their daughter Mollie Gleason Johnston to Michael Ashton Raymond Kendall Hollingsworth (Mark), son of Mr. & Mrs. Dudley Moncure Patteson of Irvington on December 31, 2019, accompanied by their daughter Kendall Mae Ramsay Hollingsworth. The wedding took place at Mosside Farm Plantation, Charles City. Mollie Gleason is a graduate of E. C. Glass High School and Savannah College of Art and Design. Mark is a graduate of Christ Church High School and Mary Washington College. Mark's sons are Hunter, Ashton, Stewart, and Miles. The couple is now living in Charles City where Mark is the Manager of Meadow Springs Turf Farm.
