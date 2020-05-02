HOLLINGSWORTH & JOHNSTON

Judge & Mrs. John Samuel Johnston Jr. of Lynchburg are delighted to announce the marriage of their daughter Mollie Gleason Johnston to Michael Ashton Raymond Kendall Hollingsworth (Mark), son of Mr. & Mrs. Dudley Moncure Patteson of Irvington on December 31, 2019, accompanied by their daughter Kendall Mae Ramsay Hollingsworth. The wedding took place at Mosside Farm Plantation, Charles City. Mollie Gleason is a graduate of E. C. Glass High School and Savannah College of Art and Design. Mark is a graduate of Christ Church High School and Mary Washington College. Mark's sons are Hunter, Ashton, Stewart, and Miles. The couple is now living in Charles City where Mark is the Manager of Meadow Springs Turf Farm.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email