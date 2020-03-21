HOLZBACH & VALENTINE

The marriage of Miss Eliza Huger Valentine, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Boushall Valentine of Richmond, to Mr. Grant Willis Holzbach, son of Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Willis Holzbach, also of Richmond, took place on March 21, 2020 at The Cannon Chapel at the University of Richmond. The bride is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Killian Loew Huger of New Orleans, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Granville Gray Valentine Jr. The Groom is the grandson of Mrs. Vernida Roberson Atkins, the late Mr. Vernon Atkins, and Mr. and Mrs. Richard Ryland Holzbach. Eugenie Valentine Calderon served her sister as matron of honor. In attendance were Elizabeth Eldred Valentine, Rebecca Lindner Clarkson, Sarah Keck Holzbach, Renee de Pelleport Brown, Jessie Lawrence Sauer, Katherine Curie Skilling, Margaret Harrison Meredith, Margaret Szumski Grymes, Ann Russell Moore, Amy Douglas Bisger, and Ann Johnson Mitchell. Mr. Stephen Willis Holzbach and Mr. Eric Joseph Sutter served as best men. Groomsmen were Wyatt Atkins Holzbach, Thomas Boushall Valentine Jr., Jose Luis Calderon, Patrick Hill Holland, Gregory Boehling O'Brien, Todd Armistead Bedell, Alexander Scott Peebles, William Wallace Smith III, Jason Eric Bernstein, and John Reilly Marchant. Misses Frances Cameron Valentine and Emilia Valentine Calderon served as flower girls, Masters Charles Everett Roberson Holzbach and Hatcher Andrews Atkins Holzbach served as ring bearers. Mrs. Holzbach is a graduate of St. Catherine's School, she received a Bachelor of Arts in History at The University of Virginia and a Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling from The George Washington University. She is a Clinical Mental Health Counselor in Richmond. Mr. Holzbach is a graduate of Douglas Southall Freeman High School and received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration at The University of South Carolina. He is a Sales Consultant for Zimmer Biomet in Richmond.

