HUTCHESON & MOSER

Clare Campbell Moser and Beirne Carter Hutcheson were married Saturday, July 13, 2019, at St. James's Episcopal Church in Richmond, Virginia.The Reverend John Fleming McCard officiated. The bride is the daughter of Lieutenant Colonel and Mrs. Donald Jay Moser, USA, Retired, of Advance, North Carolina. Her maternal grandparents are the late Mr. and Mrs. Everett Leonard Campbell. Her paternal grandparents are the late Mr. and Mrs. William Steele Moser. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. John Randolph Hutcheson of Richmond, Virginia. His maternal grandparents are the late Mr. Beirne Blair Carter and Mrs. Elisabeth Ross Reed Carter of Roanoke and Richmond. His paternal grandparents are the late Dr. and Mrs. Robert Steele Hutcheson Jr. of Roanoke. The bride is a graduate from Davie County High School, Mocksville, North Carolina.The groom attended St. Christopher's School, Richmond, Virginia and is a graduate of Episcopal High School, Alexandria, Virginia. The couple met while attending the United States Military Academy at West Point; they graduated in 2014 with Bachelor of Science degrees in American Politics. Both are Captains in the United States Army stationed with the 1st Armored Division at Fort Bliss, Texas. The maid of honor was Captain Andrea L. Bagley of Fairbanks, Alaska.The bridesmaids were the sister of the groom, Mary Ross Hutcheson of San Francisco, California; the bride's sisterin- law, Sandra V. Moser of Columbia, South Carolina; Captain Jenna M. Vercollone of El Paso, Texas; Jennifer B. Robinson of Advance, North Carolina; and Chelsea R. England of Conover, North Carolina. The best man was Charles Sheppard Haw of Greenville, South Carolina.The groomsmen were the brother of the groom, John Randolph Hutcheson Jr. of Jackson, Wyoming, brother of the bride; Matthew S. Moser of Columbia, South Carolina, brother of the bride; Samuel H. Moser of New York, New York, brother of the bride; Jacob S. Moser of Raleigh, North Carolina, brother of the bride; and Whittington W. Clement Jr. of Washington, D.C. Ushers were John B. Catlett III and V. Earl Dickinson III. Saber bearers were CPT Derek A. Brown, CPT Anthony T. Kotoriy, CPT James A. Marietta, CPT William Jay Schmidt, CPT Zachary D. Short, CPT Christopher J. Smith, SFC James A. Smith, and CPT James R. Tully. A string quartet and organist, Virginia Ewing Whitmire, performed the ceremony music. Following the service, the bride and groom exited through a traditional military saber arch.The wedding party traveled by trolley to the Country Club of Virginia for a festive reception where adults and children of all ages gathered to dance and celebrate the happy couple. The groom's parents hosted the rehearsal dinner followed by a welcome party for out-of-town guests at the Commonwealth Club. After a brief honeymoon atThe Homestead in Hot Springs, Virginia, the couple will reside in El Paso, Texas.
