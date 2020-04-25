Hyman & Baldwin

Mr. and Mrs. Haywood Blount Hyman Jr. of Richmond, Virginia, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Miss Virginia DeCuyper Hyman of New York City, to Mr. Andrew Tyler Baldwin, also of New York City, son of Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Swift Baldwin Jr. of Atlanta, Georgia. The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Thomas Hurtt of Nassawadox, Virginia and the late Mr. and Mrs. Haywood Blount Hyman of Richmond. The groom-to-be is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. H.R. Haynie of El Dorado, Arkansas and the late Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Swift Baldwin of Little Rock, Arkansas. Virginia is a graduate of Saint Gertrude High School and The University of South Carolina. She is an Investments Relationship Manager for Goldman Sachs in New York City. Drew is a graduate of Woodward Academy in Atlanta and Southern Methodist University. He is a Business Development Manager for PitchBook Data in New York City. An October wedding is planned.
