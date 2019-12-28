IKEDA & SMITH

The marriage of Dr. Sarah Elizabeth Pauli Smith and Dr. David Ryan Akihira Ikeda took place Saturday, October 12, 2019, at High Lawn, the home of the bride, in Richmond, Virginia.The ceremony was officiated by the Reverend Norman Eugene Lassiter Jr., of Spartanburg, South Carolina, who also officiated at the marriage of the bride's parents. One thousand origami paper cranes made by the bride, the groom, and their family and friends formed the backdrop for the ceremony. The bride is the daughter of Mary Ellen Pauli and Timothy Dunham Smith of Richmond. She is the granddaughter of the late Jean Lassiter Pauli and the late Alvin Frederick Pauli of Richmond and of the late Robin Dunham Smith and the lateThomas Johnston Smith.The groom is the son of Marsha Keiko Sato and Masao Donnie Ikeda of Los Angeles, California. He is the grandson of the late Minoru and Toshiye Sato and the late Masatsuki and Mutsuko Ikeda. Bagpiper Brian Erbe and drummer Drew Walls heralded the bride who was escorted by her parents. She wore the wedding gown designed by her great-aunt for her grandmother. The gown was also worn by both her aunt and her mother. She carried a bouquet of white hydrangea, yellow roses, blue delphinium and touch of thistle. Cousin of the bride, Anne Randolph Wells of Breckenridge, Colorado, served as maid of honor. Julia Norfleet Megson of Malden, Massachusetts, served as matron of honor. Bridesmaids were Tiffany Miyumi Ikeda of Los Angeles, California, sister of the groom, and Julia Maxwell Taylor Sooy of New York, New York. Tea Sloane Smith of Lafayette, California, cousin of the bride, served as flower girl. Jackson Hareton Pauli Smith, adored pug, was also an attendant. Cousin Sweet Carter Lee Wells was unable to attend and was missed greatly. Dr. Jason Andrew Stearns of Durham, North Carolina, served as best man. Groomsmen were Dr. James Andrew Kahn of Baltimore, Maryland, Stephen Kent Bellairs of Downey, California, Derek Hungcang Tran of Cypress, California, and Tyler Johnston Pauli Smith of New York, New York, brother of the bride. Karen Pauli Wells, aunt of the bride, and Joyce Yoshimizu were readers. The reception hosted by the bride's parents followed the ceremony at High Lawn. Guests were entertained by the music of Susan Greenbaum and Chris Parker during the cocktail hour. The groom's parents and sister hosted the rehearsal dinner the night before at the Hardywood Brewery. The bride is a graduate of Collegiate School andThe University of Virginia. She is a pediatric resident at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia. The groom is a graduate of Mayfair High School of Los Angeles, California and the University of California at San Diego. Both are graduates of the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine where they met on a medical service trip to Ghana. He is an anesthesiology resident at Emory University.The couple spent their honeymoon in Barbados. Master gardener Roger Boeve designed and installed the bridal gardens at High Lawn. Sarah Brockenborough Munford and Laurel Joyce Quarberg of the New Leaf of Norfolk, Virginia, were the floral designers. Sarah Doddridge Kay served as chief protocol officer; she was assisted by Nancy Marie Richardson and Judith Carlin. Christine Howell and Walter Rufus Howell III, of Alexandria, Virginia, hosted the bride and groom at dinner before the wedding weekend. Anne Kaser Boeve, Mary Nell Dolan, Cynthia Mickel Howell, Prince Carr Norfleet, and Kathleen Maxwell Sooy entertained guests at brunch the day after the wedding.
Load comments
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
Most Popular
-
A Spanish reporter won the lottery and quit her job, live on air — only to find the payout was about $5,500
-
Fans turned away as overflow crowd watches high school superteam defeat John Marshall at the Ashe Center
-
Blue Ridge Tunnel in Afton almost complete
-
They asked, you answered: Heartsick Richmond animal shelter overwhelmed by locals' love - and food
-
UPDATE: Police identify three Virginians killed in single-car crash on I-64 in Goochland
Place Announcements
Submit your engagement or wedding announcement here and share your news with Richmond Times-Dispatch readers in print and online. Click here to submit your announcement.
If you have questions, email us or give us a call at 804-643-4414 option 2. You may also want to check out our step-by-step guide for submitting announcements.
Latest Local Offers
Trusted Divorce/Custody Lawyer Before you move out or file for Divorce or Custody in court, …
Purcell Construction Custom Builder Hunter Purcell 804-972-2215 www.PurcellConstruction.Biz …
Tree & Stump Removal Lot Clearing Brush Removal Topping & Trimming Insured Free Esti…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.