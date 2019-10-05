Jessica Duvall & Joseph Derico

Jessica Amber Duvall, daughter of Allison and Jeffrey Duvall of Midlothian, married Joseph Paul Derico, son of Marie Giammarco and Fred Derico of Midlothian, on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at St. Joseph's Villa Church in Richmond, Virginia. Their wedding was officiated by Deacon Roy Smith. Following the ceremony friends and family gathered at the Dominion Club in Glen Allen for a festive celebration.The bride was escorted by her mother and father, and given in marriage by her father. Meredith Richardson served as the matron of honor. Heather Curtis, Lauren Brooks, Emily Dodds, and Ashley Estep were the bridesmaids. Kalani Brooks, daughter of Lauren Brooks, was the flower girl. Jake Hicks served as the best man. Patrick Todd, Billy McLean, Brett Bartoli, and Justin Richardson were the groomsmen.The bride wore an off the shoulder lace mermaid style Pronovias gown and carried a cascade of misty blue caspia, eggplant ranunculus, pale purple and ivory roses. The photographer was Moriah Fetter of Richmond and the florist was Lauren Ross at Vogue Flower Market of Richmond.The couple will reside in Norfolk, where the bride works as a nurse for Sentara and the groom as a supervisor at the Navy Exchange.
