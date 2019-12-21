Kara Earthman & Harrison Tucker

The marriage of Kara Gordon Earthman, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Wilkinson Earthman III of Nashville, Tennessee to Carter Harrison Tucker, Junior, son of Mr. and Mrs. Carter Harrison Tucker of Richmond, Virginia took place on October 5, 2019 at West End United Methodist Church in Nashville. The Reverend Brandon Baxter officiated. The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. The bride is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. William Wilkinson Earthman, Junior of Nashville and the late Mr. and Mrs. Gordon O'Bryan Swint, Junior of Athens, Alabama. The groom is the grandson of Mrs. Ellen Schneider Brooks and the late Mr. Frank Crouch Brooks of Baltimore, Maryland and the late Honorable and Mrs. John Randolph Tucker, Junior of Richmond. Sarah Andrews Benton of Atlanta, Georgia served as matron of honor. Bridesmaids were Margaret Randolph Tucker, sister of the groom, of Charlottesville, Virginia, Sarah Feldner Earthman, sister-in-law of the bride, of San Francisco, California, Lauren Bounds Gallagher, Ann Francis Garvey, Lauren Hill Skipp, Emily Ashworth Rash of Nashville, Hayley Gaston-Enholm of London, England, Anna Jarrett Propst of Florence, Alabama and Emily Claire Sangervasi of New York, New York. The groom's father served as best man. Groomsmen were James Stuart Brooks, cousin of the groom, of Alexandria, Virginia, William Douglass Earthman, brother of the bride, of San Francisco, California, Roberts Clark Benton, Swan Brasfield Burrus of Atlanta, Georgia, Clay Penton Cook of Montgomery, Alabama, Samuel Perry Given, III of Birmingham, Alabama, Elmore Hill III, and Benjamin Thomas Oddo of Nashville. Katherine James McLemore of Nashville served as reader. Jordan Bell Cheney of Greenville, South Carolina, Carolyn Griffin Hughes and Caroline Caton Mack of Nashville served as attendants. Christopher Carlisle Alexander of New York, New York, Thomas Campbell Andrews of London, England, William Howell Crosby of New Orleans, Louisiana and Matthew Thomas Helton of Little Rock, Arkansas served as ushers. A rehearsal dinner, hosted by the groom's parents, was held at Belle Meade Country Club. A reception following the ceremony, hosted by the bride's parents, was held at Cheekwood Estate and Gardens. The bride is a women's health nurse practitioner at Hendersonville Obstetrics and Gynecology. She is a graduate of Harpeth Hall School, the University of Virginia and Vanderbilt University. The groom is the director of frontline operations at Aloompa. He is a graduate of St. Christopher's School and Washington & Lee University. The couple enjoyed a wedding trip in St. Lucia and reside in Nashville.
