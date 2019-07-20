Kathryn Carleton & Hunter Gallalee

The marriage of Miss Kathryn Morgan Carleton and Mr. Hunter Drewry Gallalee took place on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Cannon Memorial Chapel in Richmond, Virginia. The officiants were The Reverend Mr. Charles W. Giovannetti and The Reverend Canon Robert G. Hetherington. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Andrew Carleton of Richmond. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Francis O'Connor and the late Mrs. Helen Havens O'Connor and the late Mr. and Mrs. Frederick Arthur Carleton Sr., all of Richmond. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. William Francis Drewry Gallalee of Richmond. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Cecil Teaford Welsh and the late Mr. and Mrs. William Drewry Gallalee. The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Miss Elizabeth Havens Carleton, sister of the bride, was the maid of honor and Mrs. Caroline Terry Turner was the matron of honor. The bridesmaids were Mrs. Bonnie Elizabeth Bedell, Miss Virginia Hamilton Behlen, Miss Courtney Wilton Brannan, Miss Caroline Drewry Gallalee, sister of the groom, Miss Carolyn Carlson Golliday, Mrs. Bessie Bucholz Hudgens, Mrs. Marietta Blankenship Mejia, Miss Margaret Anne Pitt Paul, Miss Lucy Colston Raper, Miss Lucy Gilbert Sullivan, Mrs. Stephanie Ross West, Miss Jacqueline Bailey Wilson, and Miss Haley Foster Worthington. Mr. William Francis Drewry Gallalee, father of the groom, was the best man. The groomsmen were Mr. Benjamin S. Atherholt, Mr. Ben Reed Barton Jr., Mr. James Andrew Carleton Jr., brother of the bride, Mr. Mark Andrew Christian Jr., Dr. Christopher Hume Daly Jr., Mr. Daniel Scott Eisenberg, Mr. James Imboden Finney, Mr. William Henry Mileur Jones, Mr. Andrew Evens Kastenbaum, Mr. Paul Dillon Koonce Jr., and Mr. Robert James McGee. Miss Catherine Anne Barnett, Miss Ella Williams Smith, Miss Alexandra Page Svirsky, Miss Caitlin Lauren Taylor, Mrs. Frances Miller Wiest, and Mrs. Martha Wright Wilson were greeters. The readers were Miss Ashley Morgan Carleton, Mrs. Stephanie O'Connor Heintzleman, and Mr. Martin Stanley Welsh. A rehearsal dinner, hosted by the groom's parents, was held at Willow Oaks Country Club. Following the ceremony, a reception was hosted by the bride's parents at The Country Club of Virginia, Westhampton. The bride attended St. Catherine's School and the University of Virginia, where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering. She was a sponsor of the 2010 Bal du Bois, benefiting Sheltering Arms Physical Rehabilitation Hospital. She is a Project Engineer with Hourigan. The groom attended Collegiate School and James Madison University, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business. He is a regional consultant at Riverfront Investment Group. The couple will reside in Richmond.
