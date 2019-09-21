Liz Jessee & Ben Bruni

The marriage of Miss Elizabeth Cooper Jessee, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. T. Gaylon Layfield III and the late Dr. Samuel Davidson Jessee of Richmond, Virginia, to Mr. Benjamin Lindsay Bruni, son of Dr. and Mrs. Frank Douglass Bruni of Richmond, took place on May 4, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church in Richmond. The Reverend Mary Kay Collins officiated. The bride was escorted by her stepfather and given in marriage by her parents. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Jean Lascara Hicks and the late Mr. Harry Joseph Hicks of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and the late Dr. and Mrs. Edgar Forrest Jessee, formerly of Richmond.The groom is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Ralph B. Long, formerly of Petersburg, Virginia, and the late Dr. and Mrs. Rudolph H. Bruni, formerly of Richmond. Mrs. Megan Holley served as her sister's matron of honor. Bridesmaids were Miss Elizabeth Layfield and Mrs. Virginia McAndrew, stepsisters of the bride, as well as Mrs. Molly Boyle, Mrs. Libby Chriss, Miss Sarah Dunn, Mrs. Madison Ellington, Miss True Harrigan, Mrs. Kate Best, Mrs. Brooke Patteson, Miss Walker Pinney and Miss Katie Wagner. Mr. Davis Benfield served as best man. Groomsmen were Mr. Rob Downey, cousin of the groom, as well as Mr. Whitt Clement, Mr. Justin Choe, Mr.Tim DeCillis, Mr. Michael Hannah, Mr. Lee Peasely, Mr. Robert Richardson, Mr. Andrew Tyner, and Mr. Zach Vaught. The evening prior to the wedding, a rehearsal dinner was given by the groom's parents at Tuckahoe Plantation. The bride graduated from the Collegiate School in Richmond. She received her undergraduate degree and masters from the University of Virginia and is currently pursuing a second masters at Virginia Commonwealth University. She is employed as a teacher at Collegiate School. The groom also graduated from Collegiate School in Richmond and received his undergraduate degree from Elon University. He is employed as a commercial real estate broker at Commonwealth Commercial Partners. The couple honeymooned in Italy and Greece and currently reside in Richmond.
