Madelyn O'Conor & Matthew Talbott

The marriage of Miss Madelyn Elizabeth O'Conor of Atlantic Beach, FL, daughter of Captain and Mrs. Joseph Jerome O'Conor and the late Licia Andrea Wood O'Conor, to Dr. Matthew McKinnon Talbott of Richmond, VA, son of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Talbott IV, took place on April 4, 2020 at Trinity Church in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The Rev. Paul Fuener officiated.The bride is the granddaughter of Mrs. Joseph O'Conor of Atlantic Beach, FL, the late Mr. Joseph O'Conor, and the late Mr. and Mrs. James Wood of Concord, New Hampshire. The groom is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Frank Talbott III of Danville, VA, Mrs. Selden Harbour Stephens Jr. of Mobile, AL, the late Dr. Selden Harbour Stephens Jr. and the late Mrs. Jane McKinnon Stephens, both of Mobile, AL.The bride was escorted by her father, Captain Joseph Jerome O'Conor.Mrs. Anna Katharine Hinson, sister of the bride, and Mrs. Dory Sartoris Bergman were matrons of honor. Miss Garland Stephens Talbott, sister of the groom, was a bridesmaid. Other bridesmaids, unable to attend due to pandemic restrictions, were Mrs. Kelli Nose Hittell, Mrs. Stirling Reid Driver, Miss Ainsley Alina Hutchison, Mrs. Chelsea Harrigan Spedale, and Mrs. Paige Anne Geers. Hailey Grace Hinson, Addison Lee Hinson, and Ella Katharine Hinson, nieces of the bride, were flower girls. Unable to attend were flower girls Claiborne McKinnon Talbott and Mary Vance Valentine Talbott, nieces of the groom, and ring bearers Luke Joseph O'Conor, Andrew Kevin O'Conor and Nathan William O'Conor, nephews of the bride.Mr. Frank Talbott IV was best man. William Benjamin O'Conor, brother of the bride, was an usher. Best man Mr. Frank Talbott V, brother of the groom, groomsmen Mr. William Coleman Cann, Mr. Edward Alexander Forbes Grymes, Mr. David Chandler Pace, Mr. Thomas Hunt Pace, Mr. Matthew Thomas Deacon, Mr. Norwood Roland Richardson II, Dr. Shawn Michael Hamm, and usher Casey Cunningham O'Conor, brother of the bride, were unable to attend. The groom's parents hosted the rehearsal dinner at the groom's home. The reception, hosted by the bride's parents, was held at a private home. The bride is a graduate of Bishop Kenny High School and Florida State University. She is a third grade teacher in the Horry County public school system.The groom is a graduate of St. Christopher's School, Virginia Military Institute, and the Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine. He is currently an emergency medicine resident at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, SC. The couple will reside in Myrtle Beach.
Load comments
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Arthur Ashe statue vandalized with 'White Lives Matter' graffiti
-
UPDATE: Police say protesters entered apartment building during march before toppling another Confederate statue
-
WATCH NOW: 'Ready to move in a new direction': Stoney forces resignation of Richmond police chief
-
UPDATED: Colonial Heights man, 20, shot in car by Prince George police officers
-
Six Monument Avenue residents sue to stop Lee statue's removal; new case moved to federal court
Place Announcements
Submit your engagement or wedding announcement here and share your news with Richmond Times-Dispatch readers in print and online. Click here to submit your announcement.
If you have questions, email us or give us a call at 804-643-4414 option 2. You may also want to check out our step-by-step guide for submitting announcements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.