Mary Ellis Richardson & Dirk Flemmer

The marriage of Miss Mary Ellis "Mimi" Pedigo Richardson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Peter Charles Richardson of Richmond, to Mr. Dirk St John Flemmer, son of Dr. and Mrs. Mark Christian Flemmer of Norfolk, took place on January 18, 2020, at Richmond's First Baptist Church. The Reverend Steve Blanchard officiated.The bride was given in marriage by her parents and was escorted by her father. The bride is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. George Thomas Popkins and the late Mr. John North Richardson and Mrs. Alice Cervarich Richardson, all of Richmond. The groom is the grandson of the late Mr. Michael Jager and Mrs. Inga Jager of Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Rupert Flemmer of Durbin, South Africa.Kenzie DeAlto was the matron of honor. The bridesmaids were Elizabeth Berry, Grace Burns, Anne Crenshaw, Caroline Hartmann, Caitlin McManus, Ashley Morgan, Liza Munford, and Laura Tamburelli.Alex Kouzel was the best man. The groomsmen were Noel Flemmer and Roy Flemmer, brothers of the groom, Pete Richardson and George Richardson, brothers of the bride, Brad Bonney, Michael D'Alessandro, Dan Jeffery, and Sean Reddy. Pierce Flemmer, nephew of the groom, was the ring bearer.John Croney and Jack, Blake, Jennie, Logan, and Jane Richardson served as readers. Megan, McKenna, and Ella Grantier and Jack, George, and Jimmy Hamilton served as greeters.A rehearsal dinner, hosted by the groom's parents, was held at the Hofheimer Building. A reception following the ceremony, hosted by the bride's parents, was held at the Tuckahoe Woman's Club.The bride is a graduate of Virginia Tech and VCU and works as a nurse practitioner. The groom graduated from VCU before receiving his MBA there and is employed by Bank of America. Following a honeymoon in Barbados, the couple will reside in Richmond.
