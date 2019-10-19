McALLISTER & BLACKWELL

The marriage of Maria Whitcomb Blackwell, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Carl Fleming Blackwell, to Ryan Robert Rawes McAllister, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Ray McAllister Jr., all of Richmond, Virginia took place on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Grace and Holy Trinity Episcopal Church.The Reverend Bollin M. Miller, Jr. officiated at the service. The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents.The matron of honor was Eliza Blackwell Conrad, sister of the bride. The maid of honor was Anne Corbin Blackwell, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Adrienne Lea Adkins, Jamie McAllister Deitrick, Virginia Wortham Kehlenbeck, Margot Knuth Sakoian, Lindsay McAllister Zarse and Riley Raylynn Zarse. Brian James Dobbs and Nicholas Brandon Hunter served as the best men. Groomsmen were Brett VanEman Beatty, Stephen Patrick Chandler, Matthew Curtis Conrad, Brandon Dante Forester, Alric Hermus James Jr. and Jay Austin McBee.The Ring Bearers were Ryan Andrew McAllister Deitrick and Wesley Ryan Zarse.The Flower Girl was Emily Raylynn McAllister Deitrick.The readers were Megan Court McBee and Michelle Callen Uy. The rehearsal dinner, hosted by the groom's parents, was held at the Smoketree Community Center.The reception following the ceremony was held at the Maymont Nature Center. Maria graduated from St. Catherine's School and received a B.A. from Washington & Lee University and a M.B.A. from the Darden School of Business, University of Virginia. She was presented at the Richmond German. Maria is a Brand Manager at Sauer Brands. Ryan graduated from Monacan High School and received a B.A. from Pennsylvania State University and a Masters degree in Economics from SOAS University of London. Ryan is a Business Development Manager at Secure Futures Solar. The couple resides in Richmond.

