Melinda Harvey & Brian Jeffries

The marriage of Miss Melinda Rose Harvey, daughter of Mr. Paul Harvey and Ms. Sherry Rose-Harvey of Richmond, Virginia, to Mr. Brian Thomas Jeffries, son of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Jeffries of Richmond, took place Friday, August 10, 2018 at Early Mountain Vineyards. The Reverend Chris Cash officiated.Mrs. Faith Saunders, Mrs. Claire McAuliffe, sisters of the bride, and Mrs. Meg Pevarski, friend of the bride, served as matrons of honor. Bridesmaids were Mrs. Kristin Sartain, Mrs. Dana Wiles, Miss Emily Webb, Mrs. Lauren Schmitt and Mrs. Katie Baker, all friends of the bride.Mr. Ken Jeffries, father of the groom, served as best man. Groomsmen were Mr. Drew Sessler, Mr. Zack Zaremski, Mr. Jeff Moorefield, Mr. David Marlles and Mr. Dan Surber, friends of the groom. Ushers were Mr. Will McAuliffe, Mr. Julian Viscidi, Mr. Robert Saunders and Mr. Wyn Hannum.Readings from I Corinthians, Ecclesiastes and My Personal Penguin by Sandra Boynton were done by Mrs. Kathleen Viscidi, Miss Meridith Jeffries, sisters of the groom, and Mrs. Stephanie Schauder, friend of the bride.A rehearsal dinner, hosted by the groom's parents, was held on Thursday, August 9, 2018 at The Local in Charlottesville. A dinner reception followed by dancing, hosted by the bride's parents, was held immediately after the ceremony. Dinner and dance music was provided by Mr. Potato Head.
