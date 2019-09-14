Miss Anne Stuart Good

Mrs. Jay Morris Good and Mr. Russell Warden Good of Richmond, Virginia, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Miss Anne Stuart Good, to Mr. Andrew Edward Hayhurst, son of Mr. and Mrs. Brian Williams Hayhurst of Oxford, Mississippi. Miss Good is the granddaughter of Mrs. Julia Valz Good and the late Dr. John Russell Good of Richmond and the late Mr. and Mrs. Eugene B. Morris of Petersburg, Virginia. Mr. Hayhurst is the grandson of Mrs. Frances Williams Hayhurst and the late Mr. Calvin Dale Hayhurst and the late Mr. and Mrs. Francis Joseph Haydel, all of Memphis, Tennessee. Miss Good attended The Steward School and graduated from Sewanee: The University of the South, where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree in American Studies. She received her Master's degree in Branding and Advertising from the VCU Brandcenter. She was a sponsor of the 2014 Bal du Bois benefiting Sheltering Arms Rehabilitation Hospital. She is currently a Strategic Planner at The Martin Agency. Mr. Hayhurst attended The Landon School in Bethesda, Maryland, and graduated from The University of Mississippi, where he received a Bachelor of Arts in History. He earned a Juris Doctor from Wake Forest University School of Law. He is currently an associate attorney at Spotts Fain. A May wedding is planned.

