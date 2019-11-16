Mr. & Mrs. Abbott Lee Trotter

Elizabeth Mason Wood and Abbott Lee Trotter were wed on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Tuckahoe Plantation in a six o'clock ceremony. The officiant was The Reverend David Hall Teschner of the Episcopal Diocese of Southern Virginia. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Vincent Arthur Wood III of Richmond, Virginia, and the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Vincent Arthur Wood Jr. and Mrs. Oliver Amos Pollard Jr. of Petersburg, Virginia, and the late Judge Pollard. The groom is the son of Ms. Kathryn Zeliff Trotter of Charlotte, North Carolina, and the late Wilson Davis Trotter Jr., and the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Wilson Davis Trotter of Greensboro, North Carolina, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Irvin Henry Zeliff Jr. of Winston Salem, North Carolina. Anne Peyton Wood of Richmond, sister of the bride, was the maid of honor. Bridal attendants were Breana Jordan Bruner and Helen Gail Kenney of Raleigh, North Carolina, Leah Jay Hicks of Baltimore, Maryland, Elizabeth Robertson Newell and Alexandra Clark Ringrose of Richmond. Wilson Davis Trotter III of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Wesley Gray Trotter of Mt. Airy, North Carolina, brothers of the groom, were best men. Groomsmen were Justin Robert Davis and Taylor Lanier Linde of Charlotte, Michael John Bruner Jr. and Andrew Dale Moody of Raleigh. The readers were Elizabeth Robertson Newell and Andrew Dale Moody. Britt Elizabeth Trotter and Collins Rose Trotter, nieces of the groom, were flower girls. Wesley Gray Trotter Jr., nephew of the groom, was the ring bearer. The rehearsal dinner, hosted by the groom's family, was held at the Boathouse at Rockett's Landing. A reception hosted by the bride's family followed the ceremony at Tuckahoe. After a wedding trip in the Caribbean, the couple reside in Raleigh.
