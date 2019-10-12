Mr. & Mrs. Archer Covington

The marriage of Miss Margaret Lewis Marchant to Mr. Thomas Archer Ravenel Covington took place on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Gurney's Montauk Resort in Montauk, New York. Father Richard Nelson officiated. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Reilly Marchant of Richmond, Virginia. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. James Emmett Watlington Jr., the late Mrs. Markie Dunn Carr of Richmond, and the late Mr. and Mrs. John Roland Marchant of Irvington, Virginia. The groom is the son of Mr. Thomas Leak Covington Jr. of Asheville, North Carolina, and Mrs. Amelia Archer Ravenel of Raleigh, North Carolina. He is the grandson of the late Dr. Joseph Archer Ravenel of Martinsville, Virginia, the late Mrs. Mary Castrinos Ravenel of Raleigh, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Leak Covington of Rockingham, North Carolina. The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. The attendants were Mrs. Elizabeth Gehr Marchant, sister-in-law of the bride, of Richmond, Mr. John Reilly Marchant, brother of the bride, of the bride, and Mrs. Simmons Covington Lettre, sister of the groom, of Bethesda, Maryland, and Mr. Marcel John Lettre, brother-in-law of the groom, of Bethesda. The couple's dog, Jackson, was the ring bearer and was accompanied by Miss McKinley Covington Lettre and Miss Amelia Mills Lettre, nieces of the groom. Ms. Elizabeth Cole Wilson of New York City was a ceremony reader, and Mrs. Kacie Sheik Kennerly of Brooklyn, New York, was the vocalist. On Saturday evening, the parents of the groom hosted a dinner on the beach in Montauk. Following the marriage ceremony, the parents of the bride hosted a reception and dinner at Gurney's Montauk Resort. The bride is a graduate of Collegiate School and of the University of Virginia McIntire School of Commerce. She earned her Master of Business Administration from the Darden School at the University of Virginia. She is currently employed by Moda Operandi in New York as Vice President of Finance. The groom is a graduate of Broughton High School in Raleigh, and received his undergraduate degree from the College of Charleston. He earned his Master of Business Administration from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. He currently works at Morgan Stanley in New York. Meg and Archer live in the West Village in New York City.
