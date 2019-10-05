Mr. & Mrs. Justin C, Dray

The marriage of Elizabeth D. Birkenmeier and Justin C. Dray took place June 27, 2019 in San Francisco, California. The bride is the daughter of Ellen H. Kahle and Thomas J. Birkenmeier of St. Louis, Missouri, and the granddaughter of Edith Hartrich and the late Eugene Hartrich of St Louis, and the granddaughter of the late Rosemary and Lawrence Birkenmeier of St. Louis. The groom is the son of Joni and Mark Dray of Richmond, Virginia, and the grandson of the late Pauline and Dwight Dray of Cambridge, Ohio, and the late Jessie and John Pascoe of Sandusky, Ohio and Richmond. The couple celebrated their wedding twice! First, with their California friends on Catalina Island, California, over Labor Day weekend and again with even more friends and family, including the bride's 93 year old grandmother, Ede, in the bride's hometown of Saint Louis. The bride is a neuromuscular therapist and clothing designer and the groom is an actor, Triscuit lover and pizza dough connoisseur. The couple happily reside in beautiful Venice Beach, California.

