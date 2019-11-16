Mr. & Mrs. Lewis Alexander Wilkins Jr.

The marriage of Keirra LaRaye Brunson Dillard to Lewis Alexander Wilkins Jr. took place on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Williamsburg, Virginia, officiant Rev. Canon Frederick Walker, St. James Episcopal Church of Portsmouth, Virginia. The bride is the daughter of Ms. Helen LaRaye Brunson and Keir Dillard, both of Richmond, Virginia. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Philip H. Brunson Jr. and Mr. and Mrs. John E. Dillard of Richmond. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Lewis Alex Wilkins Sr. of Chesapeake, Virginia. He is the grandson of the late Mamie and Robert Carswell and Adeline and Lewis Wilkins. The bride is a graduate of Old Dominion University and the University of Maryland and earned Bachelor of Science in Biology and Masters in Cellular & Molecular Biomedical Science. She is a college professor at Old Dominion University and Norfolk State University. The groom graduated from Old Dominion University and earned a dual degree, Bachelor of Science in I nformational Technology and works as an analyst. The couple will reside in Portsmouth, Virginia.
