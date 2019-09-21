Mr. & Mrs. Matson Lamar Roberts Jr.

The marriage of Miss Elizabeth Winslow Kerns to Mr. Matson Lamar Roberts Jr. took place on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church in Richmond, Virginia. The Reverend Mary Kay Collins officiated. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Trent Sydnor Kerns of Richmond. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Gilliam Kittrell Jr. of Henderson and Raleigh, North Carolina, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Trevillian Augustus Kerns Jr. of Richmond and Irvington, Virginia. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Matson Lamar Roberts of Richmond. He is the grandson of Mr. Lamar Hudson Roberts of Atlanta, Georgia, and the late Mrs. Lamar Hudson Roberts of Atlanta, and the late Mr. and Mrs. John Marshall Lee of Farmville, Virginia. The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Miss Julia Smyth McKissick of Greenville, South Carolina, served as maid of honor. The bridesmaids were Mrs. Hannah Fowler Arky of Arlington, Virginia, Miss Catherine Stuart Anderson of Linville, North Carolina, Miss Julia Elizabeth Baker of Ponte Vedra, Florida, Miss Katherine Palmer Bassett of Los Angeles, California, Miss Mary Frances Buoyer of Austin, Texas, Miss Millicent Morgan Fulk of Charlotte, North Carolina, Mrs. Rachel Hurley Kittrell of Water View, Virginia, Miss Sally Meriwether Roberts, sister of the groom, of Richmond, and Miss Anna Louise Vitek of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. The groom's father served as best man. The groomsmen were Mr. Robert Daniel Bagbey, Mr. Clark William Halladay Jr., Mr. Thomas Henley Hopkinson and Mr. William Brant Tullidge, all of Richmond, Mr. Matthew John Jacobson of Washington, D.C., Mr. Trent Sydnor Kerns Jr., brother of the bride, of Raleigh, Mr. Charles Lynch Christian IV of Martinsburg, West Virginia, Mr. Edward Halstead Dalglish of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Mr. John Charles Locker Wood of Richmond, currently stationed in Tokyo, Japan. Miss Caroline Elizabeth Hunt of Saint Simons, Georgia, and Miss Lacy Elisabeth Jennings of Richmond were ceremony readers. Miss Amelia Lee Williams and Miss Harper Anne Williams of Raleigh, cousins of the bride, were readers. The ring bearers were Master Theodor Hayes Perrin and Master Whidbee Sale Perrin Jr. of Charleston, South Carolina, and are cousins of the bride. Miss Brooklyn Taylor Fowler and Miss Lila Blake Fowler of Vero Beach, Florida, cousins of the bride, were flower girls. On Friday evening the groom's family hosted a rehearsal dinner at The Commonwealth Club. Following the ceremony, the bride's parents hosted a reception at The Country Club of Virginia, Westhampton. The bride is a graduate of Saint Mary's School in Raleigh and the University of Virginia. She earned a M.S. in Commerce degree from the University of Virginia McIntire School of Commerce. She was a sponsor of the 2014 Bal du Bois benefitting Sheltering Arms Rehabilitation Hospital. She is currently the Marketing Programs Manager at Allen, Allen, Allen and Allen. The groom is a graduate of the Collegiate School and the University of Virginia. He earned a Master of Architecture degree from the University of Virginia School of Architecture. He is currently working at Quinn Evans Architects. Following a honeymoon to Portugal, the couple will reside in Richmond.
