Mr. & Mrs. Ryan Thomas Havermann

The marriage of Miss Kathryn Cooper Schilling and Mr. Ryan Thomas Havermann took place on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Saint Peter Catholic Church in Richmond, Virginia. Deacon Kevin Hogan officiated. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Michael Schilling of Richmond. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. James Sanford Wamsley and the late Mr. Wamsley of Richmond, and Mr. Francis Louis Schilling and the late Mrs. Schilling of Floral Park, New York. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Lawrence Havermann of Reston, Virginia. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Hugh Hyde of Richmond, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Donald Herman Havermann of Vienna, Virginia. The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Mrs. Emily Tretiak Kennedy of Richmond was her matron of honor. Bridesmaids were Mrs. Alison Havermann Keen of Reston, sister of the groom, Mrs. Courtney Havermann McDonald of Charlottesville, Virginia, sister of the groom, Mrs. Kylee Ponder Schilling of Richmond, sister-in-law of the bride, Dr. Michelle Patriquin Bouchard of Houston, Texas, Mrs. Jacqueline Gray Flynn of Aldie, Virginia, Miss Jessica Anne Galindo of Seattle, Washington, Mrs. Katherine Anne Russo of Baltimore, Maryland, and Mrs. Kimberly Rupp Wynn of Riva, Maryland. Mr. Connor William Havermann of Athens, Georgia and Mr. Kevin Lawrence Havermann of Washington, D.C., brothers of the groom, were the best men. Groomsmen were Mr. Ryan Ferguson Schilling of Richmond, brother of the bride, Mr. Jeffrey Adam Keen of Reston, brother-in-law of the groom, Dr. Mark Mitchell McDonald of Charlottesville, brother-in-law of the groom, Mr. John Dawson Dameron and Mr. Ryan Hayes Ellis, both of Washington, Mr. Andrew William Harbrecht of Charleston, South Carolina, and Mr. James Goeltz Parrott of Reston. Readers were Mrs. Carolyn Marckesano Owens of Ashburn, Virginia, Miss Jaclyn Bennett Little of Venice, California, and Mr. Nicholas Parker Wamsley of Washington, cousin of the bride. Guests were greeted by Mr. William Chapman Hamilton of Washington and Mr. James Andrew Hamilton of Falls Church, Virginia, friends of the groom. The rehearsal dinner, hosted by the groom's parents, was held at The Country Club of Virginia. The wedding reception, hosted by the bride's parents, was held at The Commonwealth Club. The bride is a graduate of Collegiate School in Richmond and received her Bachelor of Arts in Marketing Management from Virginia Tech. She is employed by VCU Sports Properties in Richmond. The groom is a graduate of Langley High School and received his Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Georgia and his Master of Business Administration from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business. He is the Vice President of Mergers and Acquisitions with the Hilb Group. Following a honeymoon to Hawaii, the couple reside in Richmond.
