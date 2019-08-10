Mrs. James Sharp Jr.

Surrounded by the love of family and friends, Victoria Elizabeth Allen and James H. W. Sharp Jr. exchanged wedding vows on August 10, 2019 at Third Church in Richmond, Virginia. Reverend Richard J. Hutton officiated. The bride is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Jeffery Duane Allen of Richmond. She is the granddaughter of the late Richard E. Holland Jr. and Jean Strole Holland of Richmond, and Ann M. Allen and the late Orville Duane Allen of Ocala, Florida. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. James H. W. Sharp Sr. of Havertown, Pennsylvania. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Patrick Martin Frain of Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania, and Mrs. Robirdie Leoti Sharp of Havertown, Pennsylvania, and the late Mr. Edward S. Sharp Jr. of Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania. The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Mrs. Christina A. Link, sister of the bride, served as the Matron of Honor. Miss Patricia A. Sharp, sister of the groom, and Dr. Leslie W. Ferguson, friend of the bride, served as bridesmaids. Mr. Nathaniel D. Volpert served as best man. Mr. Connor L. Power served as groomsman. Mrs. Glenda H. Canfield and Mrs. Katherine C. Newbrough hosted a luncheon and bridal shower at The Jefferson Hotel. A beautiful bridal luncheon and shower was given by family of the groom at the Haverford Community Center in Haverford, Pennsylvania. Parents of the groom hosted a rehearsal luncheon at Brio Tuscan Grille. Family and friends gathered at the Willow Oaks Country Club following the wedding service for a celebration of the couple's new life together. Both the bride and groom graduated from Grove City College in Grove City, Pennsylvania. The couple were delighted that many of their fellow Wolverines joined them for the wedding. The bride is also a recent graduate of the Medial College of Virginia School of Pharmacy at Virginia Commonwealth University. Jimmy and Victoria appreciate the love and friendship of each one who attended their wedding and shared this joyful occasion with them. The couple will reside in Gallup, New Mexico.
