Noelle Fitts & Jonathan Bess

Mr. and Mrs. Michael T. Fitts of South Prince George, Virginia, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Miss Noelle Paige Fitts, to Mr. Jonathan Robert Bess, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert E. Bess of North Prince George, Virginia. The bride to be is the granddaughter of Mrs. Paige S. Abeel of South Prince George and the late Mr. E.R. "Lefty" Abeel, and the late Mr. Arthur L. Fitts and Mrs. Mattie R. Fitts. Mr. Bess is the grandson of Mr. Kenneth Andrews of North Prince George and the late Suzette R. Andrews, and Mr. and Mrs. Bobbie Bess of South Prince George. Noelle is a graduate of the College of William and Mary. Jonathan is a graduate of New River Community College. An October 2019 wedding is planned.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription