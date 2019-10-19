ODEN & PLYLER

The marriage of Miss Elizabeth Avery Plyler to Mr. William Sage Oden took place on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at University Presbyterian Church in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.The Reverend Dr. Steven P. Eason officiated. The bride is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Edward Thurman Plyler of Morganton, North Carolina. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Minor Evan Plyler of Matthews, North Carolina and the late Mr. and Mrs. Alexander F. Giles Jr. of Columbia, South Carolina. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael D. Oden of Crozier, Virginia. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Richard A. Sage of Manakin- Sabot, Virginia, Mrs. Rufus L. Oden of Warren, Rhode Island and the late Mr. Oden. The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Miss Jennifer A. Powell of Charlotte, North Carolina served as maid of honor.The bridesmaids were Kathleen E. Fitzmaurce of Dallas, Texas; Dr. Hannah C. Kline of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Emma E. Rosenthal of Greensboro, North Carolina; Julie E. Mayo of Charleston, South Carolina; and Chapman Giles, cousin of the bride, of Columbia, South Carolina. Sara Byrd Succop of Morganton, North Carolina served as a junior bridesmaid. Zoe Marquez Wright and Alice McIver Wright of Houston, Texas served as flower girls. The groom's father served as best man.The groomsmen were Fermin Montes de Oca V of Charlotte, North Carolina; Stewart P. Koch of Nashville, Tennessee; William H. Phillips of Lake Oswego, Oregon; William D. Snukals of Raleigh, North Carolina; W.Thomas Borders of Winston Salem, North Carolina; and Giles E. Plyler, brother of the bride, of Richmond, Virginia. Richard A. Sage III of Midlothian, Virginia; Michael S. Stewart Jr. of Manakin-Sabot, Virginia; James M. Gift Jr, of Richmond, Virginia; Alexander F. Giles IV of Columbia, South Carolina; and T. Blake H. Giles of Columbia, South Carolina, cousins of the bride and groom, served as ushers. Fermin Montes de Oca VI served as the ring bearer. Austin White of Chapel Hill, North Carolina was scripture reader. Madison Stewart of Manakin-Sabot, Virginia and Ann Hammond Gift of Richmond, Virginia, cousins of the groom, served as ceremony attendants. On Friday evening, the groom's family hosted a rehearsal dinner atThe Barn at Fearrington House in Pittsboro, North Carolina. Following the ceremony, the bride's family hosted cocktails in the courtyard at the Carolina Inn, followed by dinner and dancing in the ballroom. The bride is a graduate of Robert L. Patton High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism and Public Relations from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She earned a Masters in Management from Wake Forest University and works as a Regional Education Manager for Steelcase. The groom is a graduate of the Collegiate School and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and Political Science from Furman University in Greenville, South Carolina. He earned a Master of Business Administration in Finance from Wake Forest University. He works as the Director of Finance at HAECO. Following a honeymoon to Mykonos and Santorini, Greece, the couple will reside in Winston Salem, North Carolina.
