Sarah Harrison & Sam Strasser

The marriage of Miss Sarah Maxwell Harrison of San Francisco, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Hugh Thornton Harrison II of Richmond, to Mr. Samuel Hartge Strasser of San Francisco, son of Dr. Patricia Hartge and Mr. Alan David Strasser of Chevy Chase, Maryland took place Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Upper Shirley Vineyards, Charles City, Virginia. Mr. Michael Jay Schewel officiated.The bride is the granddaughter of Mrs. Ralph Louis Dupps and the late Mr. Roger Paxton Madison of Louisville, Kentucky, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Hugh Randolph Harrison of Richmond. The groom is the grandson of the late Mrs. Anne Lupo Hartge of Watertown, Massachusetts, the late Laurence Woodrow Hartge of Annapolis, Maryland and Mrs. Pearl Pollack Strasser and the late Mr. Louis George Strasser of Fairfield, Connecticut.The attendants were Dr. Julia Hartge Strasser of Washington D.C., sister of the groom, and Dr. Courtney Harrison Bradenham of Richmond, sister of the bride, who served as matron of honor. The flower girl was Miss Hannah Strasser Amstutz of Washington D.C., niece of the groom, and the ring bearer was Master Thomas Stafford Bradenham of Richmond, nephew of the bride.A rehearsal dinner, hosted by the groom's parents, was held at Lemaire Restaurant at the Jefferson Hotel. Dinner and dancing, hosted by the bride's parents, followed the ceremony at Upper Shirley Vineyards. The bride is a graduate of Collegiate School. She graduated from Princeton University with a B.A. in Politics and received her M.B.A. from Stanford Graduate School of Business. The groom is a graduate of Maret School, Washington, D.C. He graduated from Yale University with a B.S. in Computer Science.The couple traveled on their honeymoon to Victoria Falls, Zambia and to South Africa, where they visited Cape Town and Kruger National Park. Sarah and Sam now reside in San Francisco where Sarah is Senior Director of Sales Operations at Flexport and Sam is Head of Engineering at Brightwheel.
