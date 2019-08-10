Sinclair Scott & Gregory Reardon

The marriage of Miss Sinclair Ridinger Scott to Mr. Stephen Gregory Reardon Jr. took place on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Saint Peter Catholic Church in Richmond, Va. The Reverend Dennis T. Williams officiated. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gregory Scott of Glen Allen, Va. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Reardon of Richmond. The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Jordan Fisher served as maid of honor. Ally Synstad served as matron of honor. Bridesmaids were Patti Autry, cousin of the bride, Erin Henry, Molly Saunders, Meg Bowen, friends of the bride, Mary Catherine Reardon, Clare Reardon, Bridget Reardon, and Caroline Reardon, sisters of the groom. Stephen Reardon, father of the groom, served as best man. Groomsmen were Phil Marcello, Drew Absher, Jeff Giannasi, Luke Snead, Daniel Kitchen, Scott Regester, friends of the groom, Jonathan Reardon and Matthew Reardon, cousins of the groom, and Brice Scott, brother of the bride. Ushers were Jake Phillips, Adam Girard, Mitchell Sharry, and Tristin Phillips, all cousins of the bride. The groom's parents hosted the rehearsal dinner at The Jefferson. The bride's parents hosted a wedding reception with dinner and dancing Saturday evening at The Woman's Club at the Bolling Haxall House of Richmond. The bride is a graduate of Virginia Tech. She is employed with Capital One in Richmond. The groom is a graduate of Virginia Military Institute and is employed with The Supply Room Companies in Ashland, Va. The couple will honeymoon in Ireland. They will reside in Richmond.
