SKINNER & CROM

The marriage of Miss Margaret Howe Crom, daughter of Anne and Richard Crom of Richmond, VA to Mr. Alexander Paul Skinner, son of Melinda and Bill Hirn of King George, VA and Dixie and Paul Skinner of Manassas, VA took place on May 23, 2020 at the bride's home in a private ceremony with family.The bride was given away by her father.The Rev. Janet James of Gayton Kirk Presbyterian, Richmond, VA officiated.The bride is the granddaughter of the late Howard Duke Black Jr and Doris Adams Slusser, both of Charles City, VA; and the late Rex and Jean Crom of Beatrice, NE.The groom is the grandson of the late John and Patricia Skinner of Silsbee, TX and Paul and Rose Barton of Dayton, OH. Miss Jessica Leonard Crom served the bride as maid of honor. Mr. Austin Skinner served as his brother's best man. Both bride and groom are graduates of Virginia Commonwealth University. The couple plan to reside in NJ while Mrs. Skinner attends Rutgers Law.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email