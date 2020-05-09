Smitha Dante & Nathan Bjerke

Mr. and Mrs. Henry and Violet Dante of Midlothian, VA, are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter, Smitha Caroline, to Nathan Allan Bjerke, son of the late Eric Edward Bjerke and Susan Gant Bjerke of Wickenburg, AZ, on January 25, 2020, at St. Peter Catholic Church in Richmond. The reception followed at the Science Museum of Virginia's Rotunda, with the Foucault pendulum as the centerpiece. The bride's grandparents were the late Francis and Cecilia Dante of Manipura, India, and the late Ignatius and Natalia Rebello, of Mangaluru, India. The groom's grandparents were the late Allan and Patricia Bjerke of Silver Lake, OH, and the late Dallas Gant and Edith Gant Hayman of the Rancho de los Caballeros in Wickenburg, AZ. The bride's cousin, Father Ranjan D'Sa, and friend, Rev. C. Douglas Lovejoy, officiated the service and nuptial ceremony. Mary Lovejoy was the cantor. The groom's brother, Andrew Bjerke, and the bride's brother, Harsha Dante, gave the readings. Uncle of the bride, Charles Dante, of Udupi, India, led the Prayers of the Faithful. Maid of honor was Sabine Casseus of Waltham, MA. Matron of honor was Madelyn Tappel of University Place, WA. Attendants were the bride's brothers, Harsha Dante of San Francisco, CA, and Siddhartha Dante of Baltimore, MD; cousins Rini DCunha of Portland, OR, Curran Hegde of Southbury, CT, and Annika Lobo of Melville, NY; and friends Nicole Clifton of Charlotte, NC, and Lanora Pettit of Austin, TX. The groom's brother, Andrew Bjerke, of Maywood, NJ, was best man. Groomsmen were Derek Arthur of Kentwood, MI, Peter Clark of Bellevue, WA, Jordan Marshall of Charlottesville, VA, Yan Shoshitaishvili of Tempe, AZ, Kemeron Siemens of Seattle, WA, and Kyle Walker of Bellevue, WA.Flower girls were Rebekka Bjerke, Darya Bartlett, Natalie Castelino, Margaret O'Bryan, Charlotte Resetarits, Clara Rissmiller, Lilliana Rissmiller, Aurelia Tappel, Lorelei Tappel, and Olivia Wood. Nicholas Dante was ring bearer. Page boys were Bryce Bjerke, Colton Bjerke, Nathan Castelino, and Matthew Resetarits. Avik Hegde served as an usher. The bride earned an AB in Chemistry from Princeton University, an MA in Chemistry from UC Santa Barbara, and a JD from the UVA School of Law. She practices healthcare law. The groom earned a BA in Linguistics from the University of Washington and works in shipping and logistics.The couple took a brief wedding trip to Chena Hot Springs, AK, where they enjoyed the hot springs and were fortunate to see the aurora borealis. They recently relocated from Seattle, WA, to Dallas, TX, where they now reside with their dog, Boomer.
