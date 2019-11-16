Snegon & Carter

The marriage of Miss Mallory Austin Carter, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Joseph Carter, to Christopher Roy Snegon, son of Mr. and Mrs. Roy Maurice Snegon, all of Midlothian, took place Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Hollyfield Manor in Manquin, Virginia.The Reverend Charles Fink officiated. The bride is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Conner and the late Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Carter.The groom is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Roy Hansen and the late Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Snegon. The bride's sister, Dr. Kathryn Carter Esworthy, of Midlothian, was matron of honor. Miss Cameron Bloom, of Midlothian, Miss Casey West and Mrs. Meredith Croskey, both of Richmond, Mrs. Lacey Fletcher, of Tappahannock, and Miss Sidney Baker, of Lexington, were bridesmaids. Miss Lexie Stavac, cousin of the bride, of Chesterfield, was the reader. Mr. Tyler Saupe, of Virginia Beach, was best man. Mr. Jack Esworthy IV, brother-in-law of the bride, and Mr. Chas Fink, both of Midlothian, Mr. Todd Hardwick, of Fort Lauderdale, Mr. Calvin Croskey and Mr. Collin Pearson, both of Richmond, were groomsmen. Mr. Jack Esworthy V and Mr. Samuel Esworthy, nephews of the bride, of Midlothian, served as ring bearers. The bridal brunch was hosted by Mrs. Debra Gadberry, aunt of the bride, at the Boathouse at Sunday Park.The rehearsal dinner, hosted by the groom's parents, was held at Sam Miller's in Richmond.The reception was hosted by the bride's parents at Hollyfield Manor. The bride and groom attended Cosby High School.The bride received a BA degree in Psychology from Randolph- Macon College in Ashland. She received her RN, BSN degree from Bon Secours Memorial College of Nursing. She is currently employed as an ICU nurse at St. Mary's Hospital in Richmond. The groom received a degree in Turf Management from Horry-Georgetown College in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He is currently employed as an Assistant Superintendent at The Country Club of Virginia. After a honeymoon in the Caribbean the couple will reside in Midlothian.
