Suzanne Shaia & Eric Donley

The marriage of Miss Suzanne Shaia and Mr. Eric Raymond Donley took place Saturday, April 27, 2019, in Richmond, Virginia at the Historic Mankin Mansion. The ceremony was officiated by Reverend Joel Gregori of The Commonwealth Chapel followed by a reception on the grounds of the Historic Mankin Mansion. The bride is the daughter of Mrs. Rebecca Wilson Shaia and Mr. Richard Harry Shaia Jr. of Henrico. She is the granddaughter of Ms. Suzanne Sadler Wilson of Henrico, Virginia, formerly of Gatesville, Texas, and the late Major General Charles Lowry Wilson of Brussels, Belgium, and the granddaughter of the late Mrs. Nellie Grey Beddingfield Shaia and the late Mr. Richard Harry Shaia Sr. of Richmond, Virginia. The groom is the son of Ms. Barbara Long Donley of Richmond, Virginia and Mr. Keith Edward Donley of Richmond, Virginia. He is the grandson of the late Mr. Raymond Franklin Long of Sharpsburg, Maryland and the late Nancy Lum Long of Washington, DC , and the grandson of the late Mr. George Bowen Donley of Plymouth, Pennsylvania and the late Mildred Spotts Donley of Morgantown, Pennsylvania.The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents.The bride's matron of honor was Megan Jernigan of Mechanicsville, Virginia. The bridesmaids were Sarah Romero of Cameron, North Carolina, Leah Kerner, Alana Harris and Emily Jackson all of Richmond, Virginia. The flower girl was Georgia, the couple's 5 year old Chocolate Lab. The groom's best man was Caleb Boyer of Richmond, Virginia. The groomsmen were Luke Donley and Josh Lloyd of Charlotte, North Carolina, Kyle Donley and Dustin Donley of Richmond, Virginia.Both the bride and the groom are graduates of Virginia Commonwealth University and are employed in the Richmond area. The couple honeymooned in southern Italy and currently reside in Henrico, Virginia.
Load comments
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
Place Announcements
Submit your engagement or wedding announcement here and share your news with Richmond Times-Dispatch readers in print and online. Click here to submit your announcement.
If you have questions, email us or give us a call at 804-649-6825. you may also want to check out our step-by-step guide for submitting announcements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.