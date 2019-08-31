VAN SELOW & SUTTON

The marriage of Miss Blair Carrington Sutton of Washington, District of Columbia, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Sidney Sutton of Richmond, Virginia to Mr. Brock William Van Selow of Washington, District of Columbia, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Rodney Van Selow of Smithfield, Virginia, took place August 31, 2019, at Bluff View in White Stone, Virginia. Mr. Eric Edward Thompson officiated. The bride is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. James Thomas Butler Sr., formerly of Chase City, Virginia, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Sidney Augustus Sutton, formerly of Boydton, Virginia. The groom is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Rodney Louis Van Selow of Wooddale, Illinois, and Mrs. Helen Annette Williams Van Selow of Park Ridge, Illinois, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Melvin Spady Jr., formerly of Battery Park, Virginia. The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. The matron of honor was Mrs. Virginia Sutton Turner, sister of the bride. The bridesmaids were Stella James McDonald of Richmond, Virginia; Sarah Hull Newcomb of Richmond, Virginia; Lindley Hobson Flohr of Richmond, Virginia; Rachel Brown Beckner of Richmond, Virginia; Elizabeth LeAnn Mizell of Washington, District of Columbia; Jordan Bartolomeo Layson of Washington, District of Columbia; Sarah Quinn Balderston of Moose, Wyoming; Anna Carrington Butler of Dallas, Texas; Ashton Long Apicella of Richmond, Virginia; Cary Thompson Pacy of Richmond, Virginia; Alexis Parker Van Selow of Richmond, Virginia; Elizabeth Ashley Brooks of Washington, District of Columbia; Shannon Schalestock Friedman of Farmville, Virginia. Eleanor Mae Lambert of Farmington, Minnesota was the flower girl. Tyler Lee Van Selow of Richmond, Virginia, brother of the groom, was the best man. The groomsmen were John Devin Arnold of Battery Park, Virginia; Jonathan William Wright of Franklin, Virginia; Elliott Ardrey Livingston of Charlotte, North Carolina; Dylan Hale Colligan of Alexandria, Virginia; Jeffrey Read Pacy of Richmond, Virginia; Charles Ferguson Persons of Raleigh, North Carolina; William Old Kitchin of Virginia Beach, Virginia; Russell Leon Proctor IV of Raleigh, North Carolina; Russell Blanks Butts Jr. of Natchez, Mississippi. Perry Everett Turner IV and Richard Wells Turner were the ring bearers. Meredith King Elliott of Suffolk, Virginia was a reader. John Devin Arnold of Battery Park, Virginia was a soloist. Music at the ceremony was provided by Kustom Made. The rehearsal dinner, hosted by the groom's parents, was held at Indian Creek Yacht and Country Club in Kilmarnock, Virginia. The wedding reception, hosted by the bride's parents, was held on the lawn at Bluff View in White Stone, Virginia. The bride graduated from The Steward School and earned her bachelor's degree from Sweet Briar College and her master's degree in Art Education from the Corcoran College of Art + Design. She is an art teacher in Washington, District of Columbia. The groom graduated from Nansemond-Suffolk Academy and earned his bachelor's degree from Hampden-Sydney College. He is a financial advisor for UBS Wealth Management in Washington, District of Columbia.
