Wilson & Roesch

On September 1, 2019, Elizabeth Ellis (Liza) Roesch and Nathaniel Douglas (Nate) Wilson, both of Williamsburg, Virginia, were united in marriage at Historic Tredegar in Richmond, Virginia. Liza is the daughter of Edgar Burling Roesch Jr., Betsy Taylor Harrison and Gerald Smith Harrison, all of Williamsburg. She is the granddaughter ofMildred Ellis Taylor and the late Bernard Reid Taylor of Richmond, and the late Lesley Brady Roesch and Edgar Burling Roesch Sr. of Naples, Florida. Nate is the son of Joseph Louis Wilson and Leslie Anne Wilson, both of Northern Virginia. He is the grandson of Mary Cook and the late Leicester William Cook Jr. of Williamsburg, Virginia, and the late Marietta Chili Wilson of Jacksonville, Florida. The bride was escorted by her father. Amy Guyton of Tucson, Arizona served as the maid of honor.The bridesmaids included Meredith Roesch, sister-in-law of the bride, Miranda da Costa, Alex Miller, Liz O'Neal, Colleen Slagen, and Mollie Stratton. Will Plogger of New York City, New York served as the best man. The groomsmen included Benjamin Wilson, brother of the groom, Taylor Roesch, brother of the bride, Jordan Fix, Sam McIntire, Rohan Puri and Ian Smith. Tom Rosen, close friend of the couple, officiated the ceremony. Liza and Nate both graduated from Jamestown High School in Williamsburg, Virginia and from the University of Virginia. Liza's bachelor's degree is in psychology, and Nate's is in biomedical engineering. Liza completed her master's in counseling at Johns Hopkins University and works in the tech industry. Nate is the co-founder of a digital health company.The couple resides in Los Angeles.

