￼1 p.m.
San Francisco at Baltimore
This matchup is unprecedented in many ways, the first time two teams will meet coming off wins of at least 28 points against teams with winning records, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. It’s also the first time since the merger that teams outscoring opponents by at least 15 points per game met this late in the season. The Niners have done it in large part thanks to a dominant defense that has an NFL-high 44 sacks. The Ravens are relying more on Jackson and the offense. Baltimore is averaging more than 40 points per game over the past five contests, with four of those games coming against teams with winning records.
￼1 p.m.
TENNESSEE at INDIANAPOLIS
The Titans have won four of five since switching from Marcus Mariota to Ryan Tannehill at quarterback and are in the thick of the playoff race. Tannehill is fourth in the league in passer rating (114.9) since becoming the starter and Tennessee is fourth in the league in scoring over that span at 29.4 points per game. The Colts have lost three of four since a promising start to the season.
￼1 p.m.
CLEVELAND at PITTSBURGH
The second game in three weeks between these AFC North rivals will be notable more for who’s not playing than who is, even though both teams remain in the AFC wild-card race. The first meeting won by Cleveland was marred by a brawl at the end of the game that featured Cleveland’s Myles Garrett ripping off Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet and hitting him in the head with it. Garrett has been suspended indefinitely, Pittsburgh center Maurkice Pouncey will serve the final game of his two-game suspension for kicking Garrett in retaliation, and Rudolph has been benched for Devlin Hodges after throwing five interceptions the past two games.
￼1 p.m.
GREEN BAY at N.Y. GIANTS
The Packers’ bid for a first-round bye in the NFC took a serious blow when they fell flat in a showdown at San Francisco that ended up being Aaron Rodgers’ least efficient game of his career with an average of 3.2 yards per pass attempt. Things should come much easier against a Giants team that has one of the league’s worst defenses and allowed Chicago’s Mitchell Trubisky to throw for 278 yards last week.
￼1 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA at MIAMI
After losing two straight to powerhouses New England and Seattle, the Eagles get a little break with a game against the Dolphins. The Dolphins have allowed 78 points the past two weeks after holding the Jets and Indianapolis to a combined 30 during their only two wins of the season.
￼1 p.m.
TAMPA BAY at JACKSONVILLE
The Jaguars invested heavily in quarterback Nick Foles this season but have lost all three of his starts, including back-to-back lopsided losses after he returned from a broken collarbone. Tampa Bay has at least been exciting thanks to Jameis Winston, the second quarterback since the merger to have at least 20 TD passes and 20 interceptions through the first 11 games.
￼1 p.m.
WASHINGTON at CAROLINA
Washington rookie Dwayne Haskins is coming off his first career win, against Detroit last week, but is getting more attention for missing the final kneeldown because he was taking a selfie with a fan. He went 13 for 29 for 156 yards and an interception, but did lead the drive for the winning field goal. Carolina has lost three in a row and quarterback Kyle Allen has thrown nine interceptions in his past five games after having none in his first five career starts.
￼1 p.m.
N.y. JETS at CINCINNATI
After hitting rock bottom with a loss at winless Miami in the beginning of November, the Jets have responded in big fashion with three straight victories, scoring 34 points in each of them. The winless Bengals are going back to Andy Dalton at quarterback after rookie Ryan Finley failed to reach 200 yards passing in any game during a three-game losing streak.
￼4:05 p.m.
L.A. RAMS at ARIZONA
This game features two quarterbacks picked No. 1 overall going in very different directions. Los Angeles’ Jared Goff, the top pick in 2016, has regressed after throwing 60 touchdowns the past two years and leading the Rams to the Super Bowl last season. He has no TD passes and five interceptions in November. This year’s top pick, Kyler Murray, is improving each week and has thrown only one interception in his past seven games.
￼4:25 p.m.
OAKLAND at KANSAS CITY
This game lost a little luster when the Raiders stumbled last week in a 34-3 loss at the Jets. But they can still rebound and move into a tie for first with a win at Arrowhead. The problem is Oakland has lost six straight in Kansas City, including all five with Derek Carr at quarterback. All of those games have come in December or January when Carr typically struggles in colder weather.
￼4:25 p.m.
L.A. CHARGERS at DENVER
This AFC West rivalry is mostly a dud this year. Philip Rivers’ seven interceptions the past two weeks have basically knocked the Chargers out of playoff contention. The Broncos, who won the first meeting in Los Angeles, were never really in contention this season after an 0-4 start.
￼8:20 p.m.
NEW ENGLAND at HOUSTON
The Texans have lost eight straight to the Patriots, but both games with Deshaun Watson at quarterback have been one-score contests. Watson will have his hands full with a Patriots pass defense that has shut down almost every opponent. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore held Dallas’ Amari Cooper without a catch last week and likely will get the assignment against DeAndre Hopkins, who’s coming off a two-touchdown game.
￼8:15 p.m. Monday
MINNESOTA at SEATTLE
The league’s top two rated passers square off when Kirk Cousins (114.8) and the Vikings visit Russell Wilson (112.1) and the Seahawks. Both teams are in good position to make the playoffs but are hoping to do enough down the stretch to win their divisions rather than get in as wild cards.
