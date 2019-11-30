The NFL’s bye weeks are over, giving you a full roster to work with as the fantasy football playoffs approach. Still, the successful tenets we have been following all season remain the same: Avoid players facing lockdown defenses like the New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers in favor of players facing weaker teams such as the Miami Dolphins, Arizona Cardinals.
Here are the start/sit moves you will want to make to ensure you end the fantasy football regular season on a high note.
START
Gerald Everett, TE, Los Angeles Rams: If you are streaming tight ends or are just tired of low scores from an inconsistent positional group, consider using Everett for his matchup against Arizona this week. The Cardinals have allowed tight ends to catch a league-high 12 touchdowns this season, while opposing quarterbacks have a robust 138.9 passer rating when they target their tight ends.
Jake Elliott, K, Philadelphia Eagles: Elliott, who is a perfect 14-for-14 on field goal attempts this season, will face a Miami Dolphins defense that is allowing the fourth highest rate of field goals per drive this season.
SIT
Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans: Watson, the fifth-most valuable passer of 2019 per ESPN’s Total Quarterback Rating, completed 19-of-30 passes for 298 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in Houston’s prime time win over the Colts on Thursday night a week ago. But this week, he will face a New England defense that is surrendering less than eight fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. The rest of the league gives up an average of 17.2 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Watson is hard to sit. Do it anyhow.
Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars: Fournette is on pace to set career highs in yards per attempt (4.6) and rushing yards per game (86.5) in 2019, but you can expect him to slow down against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense that stops 31 percent of rushers at or behind the line of scrimmage. Only the New York Jets have a better stuff rate this season.
