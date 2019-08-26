Friday, October 18

6-10pm

Ticket price: $75

Includes heavy hors d'oeuvres plus two drink tickets

Join the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Crossroads Art Center, and guest emcee, Lisa Schaffner, for an evening of art and inspiration where three of Richmond’s renowned artists will be painting LIVE! Featured artists include: Guy Crittenden, Chuck Larivery, and Sunny Goode. Live art will be auctioned off at the culmination of the evening for all attendees to bid on beginning at 9pm to benefit CultureWorks.

Attendees will enjoy heavy d'oeuvres, wine and spirits throughout the evening while being surrounded by art and engaged in conversation. Crossroads Art Center is home to more than 225 emerging and established mid-Atlantic artists – many of whom will be on hand to meet and greet.

