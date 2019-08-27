With a nod to the Richmond region’s  vibrant restaurant scene both inside the city and throughout its surrounding  counties,  A Taste of Richmond Dinner  Club is a unique dining experience that will tantalize your taste buds. Each  event showcases an exceptional culinary experience that features a specially  curated multi-course meal with beverage pairings. While indulging in rich  cultural flavors and local ingredients, diners will also have the opportunity  to interact with the celebrated chefs who prepare the dishes. Join us on the  journey to explore Richmond’s finest restaurants and experience culinary  expertise like never before.

