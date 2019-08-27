With a nod to the Richmond region’s vibrant restaurant scene both inside the city and throughout its surrounding counties, A Taste of Richmond Dinner Club is a unique dining experience that will tantalize your taste buds. Each event showcases an exceptional culinary experience that features a specially curated multi-course meal with beverage pairings. While indulging in rich cultural flavors and local ingredients, diners will also have the opportunity to interact with the celebrated chefs who prepare the dishes. Join us on the journey to explore Richmond’s finest restaurants and experience culinary expertise like never before.
