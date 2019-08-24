What to do during your job interview

Be aware of your body language and tone of voice
It is important to be relaxed and confident. When asked a question, be thoughtful and take your time in formulating your answer. Try to avoid giving “canned” responses. Remember, this is your opportunity to communicate your value to the company.
Engage in the following interview behaviors:
- When talking about yourself, focus on your major strengths and accomplishments as they relate to the employer’s needs. Stress your most important qualities – your skills, strengths and accomplishments.
- Try to formulate answers that stress your contribution to the position, employer and organization. Employers are looking for someone who likes to contribute.
- Turn potential negatives into positives by being prepared to explain everything on your resume – and also what isn’t on your resume. Respond to questions about potential weak spots (such as long periods of unspecified time) with answers that reflect something positive you’ve learned or experienced.
- Be a good listener and speak with a focus.
- Direct your end of the conversation toward the needs and wants of employers.
- Answer and ask questions directly and in detail.
- Give positive nonverbal clues and feedback – such as open body position and pleasant facial expression.
- Make the interviewer at ease by being receptive to your interviewer and participating enthusiastically in the interview.
Take initiative by asking questions
- What are the duties and responsibilities of this position?
- Where does this position fit into the organization?
- Is this a new position?
- What kind of employee are you looking for?
- When was the last person promoted?
- What is the best experience and background for this position? Please describe your ideal candidate.
- To whom would I report?
- What are your expectations for the chosen candidate?
- May I talk with present and previous employees about this job and organization?
- What challenges might I expect to encounter on this job (efficiency, quality control, long hours)?
- How are raises and promotions normally determined? Is there a yearly review process?
- How do you measure and reward performance?
- What does the future look like for this organization?
Take notes
Taking notes demonstrates you are engaged in the conversation and interested in the information being exchanged. An appropriate time to take notes is when the interviewer provides answers to your questions.
After a position is offered
- Be prepared to ask questions regarding benefits. These include hours, vacation time and sick days.
- Always ask for the offer in writing.
After a position is not offered immediately
- Rule No.1: Don’t panic and don’t worry.
- Ask for a time frame for when a hiring decision will be made.
- Ask if it is acceptable to call or email in a week to follow up if there has not been any contact.
