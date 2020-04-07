The region’s child care centers have suffered with each passing day of the pandemic.
They’ve adapted to restrictions on gatherings, a stay-at-home order, school closures and parents either working at home or left without a job.
Attendance at Children First Learning Center in Blairs has dropped by 90%, said owner Krystle Robertson.
Staff at the facility clean more frequently, sanitizing doorknobs and door handles, ban more than 10 people in each room at a time and keep children a least 6 feet apart, she said.
Over at Kid-Konnection in the Stony Mill area, owner and director Lisa Vance said they take the children’s temperatures three times a day — at dropoff in the morning, midday and in the afternoon before they leave.
Parents are not allowed in the building.
Vance could only watch as her numbers fell from 97 children to 60. The week before last, that number dropped to 30, she said.
She also had to break up classes to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people at a time.
“We have had to split classrooms and make smaller groups,” Vance said.
There are 35 licensed child care programs in Danville and 12 in Pittsylvania County, for a total of 47 in the Dan River Region, said Ann Vandervliet Stratton, executive director of Smart Beginnings Danville Pittsylvania.
Those numbers do not include publicly funded programs like Head Start or the Virginia Preschool Initiative. Child care programs may be center-based or smaller “family home” based programs.
Some programs — about a half-dozen — have temporarily closed due to COVID-19, with most of them being church-based.
Smart Beginnings conducted a rapid-response child care capacity study to inform agencies with essential workers of programs able to serve the children of those workers, Stratton said.
As of Monday, there were a total of 409 slots open at centers in the region for children ranging from infants to those in grades five and six, according to the study.
The Virginia Department of Social Services has instructed child care providers to encourage families to care for their kids at home if possible to make room at child care center for the children of essential workers.
