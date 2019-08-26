Wisconsin congressman giving up seat
Rep. Sean Duffy, R-Wis., who was on the cast of MTV’s “The Real World” before he went into politics, said Monday that he was resigning Sept. 23 to focus on his family. Duffy, 47, posted on Facebook that he recently learned that his ninth child, who is due in October, has a heart condition and “will need even more love, time, and attention due to complications.”
