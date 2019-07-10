The Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative, a White House effort spearheaded by Ivanka Trump to help women in developing countries get ahead economically, announced its first batch of grants on Wednesday: $27 million for 14 projects in 22 countries, mostly in Africa, Latin America and Southeast Asia.
