Accused in El Paso pleads not guilty
EL PASO, Texas — The 21-year-old man charged with capital murder in the killing of 22 people at a Walmart in El Paso pleaded not guilty Thursday during a brief initial hearing.
Police have said Patrick Crusius of Dallas confessed to the Aug. 3 mass shooting and that he targeted Mexicans.
Crusius walked into the courtroom wearing a dark suit, white shirt and glasses. He was sworn in, waived the reading of his indictment and pleaded not guilty. The entire hearing lasted less than three minutes.
Among the crowd was a delegation from the Mexican Consulate. Eight Mexican citizens were killed in the attack and most of the victims had Hispanic last names. One victim was a German citizen who lived in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.
Nita Lowey, veteran of House, will retire
WASHINGTON — Rep. Nita Lowey, D-N.Y., who leads the powerful House Appropriations Committee and is a 31-year veteran of Congress, announced Thursday that she will retire at the end of next year.
She tweeted that it’s been a “deep honor and privilege to serve my community and my country.”
Lowey is a longtime ally of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and is one of Capitol Hill’s old-school dealmakers.
“Frankly, to have a job that I love so very much made this a very difficult choice,” Lowey said in an interview. “But I just felt it was time.”
Romanian rulers lose in vote of confidence
BUCHAREST, Romania — The Social Democratic government lost a confidence vote in Parliament on Thursday and the president is expected to give opposition parties a chance to form the next government.
Lawmakers voted 238-4 against Prime Minister Viorica Dancila’s minority government. The no-confidence motion needed 233 votes to be approved.
Most Social Democratic Party lawmakers abstained and three votes were annulled. Opposition lawmakers accused Dancila and her ministers of mismanaging Romania’s economy, letting public safety deteriorate and trying to politicize the country’s judicial system.
NRA won’t have to pay North legal fees
The National Rifle Association won’t have to pay Oliver North’s legal bills, a New York judge ruled, after North was ousted as its president amid allegations of financial malfeasance and an attempted leadership coup.
Justice Joel Cohen of the Commercial Division of the New York Supreme Court said Thursday that the gun rights group isn’t required under its internal rules or state bylaws to indemnify North for expenses he’s incurring as a witness in legal matters brought by the infighting, including a probe of the NRA’s nonprofit status by New York Attorney General Letitia James.
The turmoil began when North alleged that Wayne LaPierre, the organization’s longtime leader and public face, used the NRA to enrich himself, an accusation LaPierre denied. North was accused of trying to overthrow him.
