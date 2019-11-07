Court to hear appeal in grand jury info case
WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court will consider next week whether the Justice Department must release to Congress certain grand jury materials from former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.
The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia said Thursday that it would hold oral arguments Tuesday to review a ruling last month that requires disclosure of the secret material the House Judiciary Committee is seeking in its impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
In her ruling last month, Judge Beryl Howell, chief of the U.S. District Court in Washington, found the House was engaged in a legal judicial process that exempts Congress from grand jury secrecy rules.
Flynn now trying to take back guilty plea
WASHINGTON — Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump’s first national security adviser, is seeking to have his guilty plea thrown out for lying to the FBI during the Russia investigation — a risky legal strategy that could irritate the federal judge who will sentence him next month.
In seeking to dismiss the case, Flynn’s lawyers have asked U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan to hold prosecutors in contempt of court for withholding evidence. They also have embraced what appear to be unrelated conspiracy theories pushed by Trump and his allies to discredit federal investigators.
Chicago police chief decides to call it quits
CHICAGO —Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson announced Thursday that he’s retiring after more than three years as the city’s top cop, during one of the most violent chapters in history and amid public outcry over the release of a video showing an officer shooting a black teen 16 times.
During a news conference in which Johnson announced his retirement, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said he’d agreed to serve through the end of the year. A successor hasn’t yet been named.
All 39 bodies found in truck now identified
LONDON — British police say they have formally identified the 39 people found dead in a container truck in southeastern England and notified their families in the smuggling tragedy.
The authorities said Thursday they’d been working with Vietnamese police and the coroner to identify the bodies that were found Oct. 23 in the back of a truck in an industrial park in Grays, England. Police last week said all of the victims were Vietnamese.
Oil firm makes major pledge to cathedral
PARIS — Oil company Total says it has signed an agreement to pay 100 million euros ($110.5 million) toward the reconstruction of Notre Dame Cathedral that it pledged shortly after April’s devastating fire.
CEO Patrick Pouyanne signed an accord Thursday with the Heritage Foundation, which is handling reconstruction payments. The money will be paid in installments from 2020 until the end of the work, which President Emmanuel Macron has said will take five years.
