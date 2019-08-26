Death penalty asked in synagogue killings
A man charged with killing 11 people in a Pittsburgh synagogue should face the death penalty if convicted, federal prosecutors said in a court filing Monday.
The U.S. attorney’s office in Pittsburgh filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Robert Bowers in last year’s attack.
The filing said justification for a death sentence included allegations of substantial planning and premeditation, the vulnerability and number of victims, and a motivation of religious hostility.
Bowers has pleaded not guilty and awaits trial. His lawyers did not return messages seeking comment. A spokeswoman for U.S. Attorney Scott Brady declined to discuss the filing.
3 surrender in deaths at Fla. nursing home
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Three employees of a nursing home where 12 people died in sweltering heat after a hurricane cut power turned themselves in on Monday to face charges, their attorneys said.
Attorneys Jim Cobb and Lawrence Hashish said they were uncertain what charge their clients faced but expected it to be manslaughter.
Hollywood police, who were responsible for issuing the arrest warrants, did not respond to multiple emails and voice messages.
Patients at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills began dying days after Hurricane Irma swept through in September 2017, knocking out power at the home.
New accuser pushes Weinstein case back
Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty to two new counts of sexual assault in New York on Monday after prosecutors in Manhattan sought to introduce a new accuser to the case just weeks before his criminal trial was begin.
Weinstein’s trial date had been set for Sept. 9. But after prosecutors presented a new indictment containing two new allegations of predatory sexual assault, Manhattan Supreme Court Judge James Burke pushed the trial date back to Jan. 6.
The new allegation was brought by “Sopranos” actress Annabella Sciorra. In court documents made public Monday, prosecutors said the assault took place in “the winter season spanning 1993-1994” at a Gramercy Park apartment.
Arpaio running for old job in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Joe Arpaio, a former lawman known for leading immigration crackdowns, jailing inmates in tents and receiving a pardon from President Donald Trump, is running for his former job as Maricopa County sheriff after getting beaten in 2016 by a little-known challenger.
Arpaio, 87, who also was defeated in a 2018 U.S. Senate bid, said his comeback effort isn’t about clearing his name, avenging his last two election losses or publicity. He said thousands of supporters have urged him to run again.
If he wins back his old job next year, Arpaio said he would resume immigration crackdowns, focus on drug enforcement and reopen the complex of jail tents that were closed by his successor, Sheriff Paul Penzone.
