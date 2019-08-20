Pondering new tax cuts, president says
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump acknowledged Tuesday his aggressive trade policies may mean economic pain for Americans but insisted they’re needed for the long term. He insisted he’s doesn’t expect a recession but is nonetheless considering new tax cuts to promote growth.
Asked if his trade war with China could tip the country into recession, Trump brushed off the idea and said it was imperative to “take China on.”
“We’re very far from a recession,” he said.
Yet he also said he is considering a temporary payroll tax cut and indexing to inflation the federal taxes on profits made on investments — moves designed to stimulate faster growth. He downplayed any idea that these thoughts indicate a weakening economy, saying, “I’m looking at that all the time anyway.”
Trump: Some Jewish voters may be disloyal
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that any Jewish people who vote for Democrats are showing “either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty,” prompting an outcry from critics who said the president’s remarks were promoting anti-Semitic stereotypes.
Trump made the comment in an exchange with reporters in the Oval Office ahead of a meeting with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.
Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, said that while it was unclear to whom Trump was claiming Jews would be disloyal, “charges of disloyalty have long been used to attack Jews.”
3 women allege rape, sue estate of Epstein
NEW YORK — Three women are suing the estate of Jeffrey Epstein and others in lawsuits that cite rape and other forced sex acts while he served a Florida jail sentence and assaults that stretched to 2014.
The lawsuits in Manhattan federal court were filed Tuesday on behalf of women who remained anonymous. They sought unspecified damages.
The lawsuits say two women were 17 and the third woman was 20 when they said they were sexually assaulted by Epstein. All said they were also coerced into giving Epstein sexual massages.
China may be holding UK consular employee
HONG KONG — China appears to have detained an employee of the British consulate in Hong Kong after he crossed the border into the mainland, his girlfriend said, raising fears that Chinese authorities might be targeting travelers they suspect of supporting the Hong Kong protests.
The apparent detention of the employee, Cheng Man Kit, a trade officer, was striking in that it highlighted many of the fears that ignited the protests. The demonstrations began in June over a bill that would allow extradition to mainland China.
Cheng, who is 28 and also goes by the name Simon, traveled to Shenzhen, the city immediately over the border from Hong Kong, to attend a business conference on Aug. 8 but did not return the same day, as planned, said his girlfriend, Annie Li.
