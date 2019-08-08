Ex-Navy man named to fill in for Coats’ job
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has named Joseph Maguire, the current director of the National Counterterrorism Center, as acting national intelligence director.
In a tweet Thursday, Trump said Maguire has had a long and distinguished military career, retiring from the U.S. Navy in 2010.
Trump said Maguire had leadership roles throughout his career, including commander of Naval Special Warfare Command. He has also served as a fellow at Harvard University.
Maguire becomes acting director on Thursday, the same day current National Intelligence Director Dan Coats’ resignation takes effect.
McCabe suing over his firing from FBI
WASHINGTON — Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, a frequent target of President Donald Trump’s anger, sued the FBI and the Justice Department on Thursday over his firing.
The lawsuit, the second this week from an ex-FBI official challenging the circumstances of his termination, says the firing was part of Trump’s plan to rid the bureau of leaders he perceived as disloyal to him.
The complaint contends that the two officials responsible for demoting and then firing McCabe — FBI Director Chris Wray and former Attorney General Jeff Sessions — created a pretext to force him out in accordance with the president’s wishes.
Two killed in blast at Russian military site
MOSCOW — The Russian Defense Ministry said a rocket engine exploded during a test Thursday, killing two people and injuring four others. Local officials reported a slight increase in radiation levels in a nearby city.
The ministry said the explosion occurred at a military target range in Nyonoksa in the northwestern Arkhangelsk region, causing a fire. It said six servicemen and civilian engineers were injured, and two of them later died of their injuries.
Some Russian news reports cited unidentified sources who said up to 15 people were hurt.
Nyonoksa hosts a navy facility that serves as a base for testing intercontinental ballistic missiles intended for nuclear submarines.
Rosie Ruiz dies at 66; crashed marathon
BOSTON — Rosie Ruiz, the Boston Marathon course-cutter who was stripped of her victory in the 1980 race and went on to become an enduring symbol of cheating in sports, has died. She was 66.
Ruiz, who was also known as Rosie Vivas, died in Florida of cancer on July 8, according to an obituary that made no mention of her Boston Marathon infamy. Running magazine first made the connection this week, a fitting end to one of the oddest chapters in the history of the race.
After Ruiz crossed the finish line in the 1980 marathon, two Harvard students soon came forward to say they saw her join the race near Kenmore Square, about a mile from the finish.
It was never established how Ruiz got to Kenmore Square, but the investigation showed she took the subway during the 1979 New York Marathon to get her qualifying time for Boston.
