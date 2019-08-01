N. Korea fires more projectiles into sea
SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea said North Korea fired unidentified projectiles twice Friday into the sea off its eastern coast in its third weapons tests in just over a week.
The North’s increased testing activity is seen as brinkmanship aimed at increasing pressure on Seoul and Washington over the slow pace of nuclear negotiations.
Experts say the North is demonstrating its frustration over planned U.S.-South Korean military exercises and stalled nuclear talks. By firing weapons that directly threaten South Korea but not the U.S. mainland or its Pacific territories, North Korea also appears to be dialing up pressure on Seoul and testing how far Washington will tolerate its bellicosity without actually causing the nuclear negotiations to collapse, they say.
Trump wins round in battle on N.Y. returns
President Donald Trump’s move to shield his New York tax returns from the House Ways and Means Committee got an early win Thursday as a federal judge accepted a proposal not to hand over the returns while the court decides whether a lawsuit by the president should be heard by a judge in Washington or New York.
The action in Washington came after Trump sued as a private person to stop lawmakers from using a recently enacted New York law to obtain his state tax records.
While Trump’s attorneys said the committee had not yet requested the records, they argued that without an emergency block, “the President is in an intolerable situation: If he seeks relief after the Committee’s Chairman requests his state tax returns, the returns might be disclosed before he can be heard in court.”
Rules will trim field in Dems’ next debate
The Democratic National Committee has set stricter criteria for the third set of debates, which will be held Sept. 12-13 in Houston. If 10 or fewer candidates qualify, the debate will take place on only one night.
Candidates will need to have 130,000 unique donors and register at least 2% support in four polls. They have until Aug. 28 to reach those benchmarks.
The criteria could easily halve the field. Seven candidates have already met both qualification thresholds and are guaranteed a spot on stage. They are former Vice President Joe Biden; Sens. Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren; Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind.; and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas.
Navy says pilot died in Death Valley crash
The pilot of a U.S. Navy jet fighter that crashed in Death Valley National Park was killed, the military said Thursday.
The identity of the pilot was to be withheld until 24 hours after notification of relatives, in accordance with Defense Department policy, the Navy said in a statement.
The F/A-18E Super Hornet was assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron VFA-151 based at Lemoore Naval Air Station in California’s Central Valley. The unit goes by the nickname “Vigilantes.”
